Several area wrestlers come into the season ranked in the top-12 in the first IA Wrestle poll of the 2021-2022 season.
Atlantic-CAM opens with a pair of wrestlers ranked in Iowa Class 2A. Both are seniors: Ethan Follmann, third at 120; and Kadin Stutzman, the No. 2 guy at 170. Both were state qualifiers a year ago, with Follmann finishing fifth.
In Class 1A, four of the five ranked wrestlers are returning state qualifiers. Headlining the list is senior Jace Rose, a three-time state qualifier who placed fourth at the 2020 and 2021 state meets. Rose opens the season ranked fourth at 120 pounds. Also ranked for the Bulldogs is Nolan Moore, ninth at 138 and also a returning state qualifier.
AHSTW senior Garrison Gettler is third at 160 pounds. Audubon senior Carter Andreasen is 11th at 160 and junior Cooper Nielsen, a returning state qualifier, is ninth at 195.
IA Wrestle will have the only poll of state wrestlers during this season. Earlier this fall, an announcement was made by the family of G. Wyatt Schultz to retire The Predicament. Schultz, a longtime supporter of wrestling in Iowa, died Aug. 21, and at that time, his wishes were to retire The Predicament – which listed wrestlers ranked at each weight for more than 50 years – upon his passing.