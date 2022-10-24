Monday Originals
Team scores: Critter Wash 5, Wiota Steak House 2; Erickson Farms 7, Sweet Spot 0; AJ Farms 4, Super Bowl 3.
Individual results (high game-series): Cathy Downey 193-495, Jessica Auperle 166-473, Tami Schultz 165-439.
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Team scores: Choice Printing 7, Blind 0; Dean’s Mowing 5, Meyer & Gross 2; Cow Girls 5, RT Motors 2.
Individual results (high game-series): Cathy Downey 166-446, Karon Dreager 160-43, Tami Schultz 149-429.
Classic League
Team scores: Deter Motors 5, West Side Diner 2; L&M 7, Brocker Karns & Karns 0; Danish Mutual 5, Elbow Room 2; Pro Shop 7, Salon Tigue 0; Wolf Pak 7, Williams Construction 0; Super Bowl 5, LGZ Construction 2.
Individual results (high game-series): Men – Jason Tye 247-673, Jeff Smyser 237-653, Tony Cater 244-672, Tony Brockman 230-637. Women – Allie Strauss 180-488, Kari Hansen 160-467, Krissy Type 175-491, Christine Blanchard 183-521.
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Team scores: Meyer & Gross 5, Cow Girls 2; Blind 7, RT Motors 0; Choice Printng 5, Dean’s Mowing 2.
Individual results (high game-series): Cathy Downey 161-455, Robin Loring 187-470, Tami Schultz 160-448, Karen Smith 155-451.
Classic League
Team scores: Pro Shop 4, Wolf Pack 3; West Side Diner 5, Danish Mutual 2; Deter Motors 7, Salon Tique 0; Williams Construction 5, LGZ Construction 2; Super Bowl 5, Brocker Karns & Karns 2; L&M 5, Elbow Room 2.
Individual results (high game-series): Men – Alan Hopkins 258-732, Norm Knight 236-665, Tony Cater 255-655, Nathan Vanderventer 642. Women – Krisy Tye 212-531, Alle Strauss 171-486, Marissa Lockwood 161-450.