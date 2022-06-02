BASEBALL
Denison-Schleswig 3, Atlantic 2 (9 innings): It took nine innings, but the Monarchs scored the winning run in the bottom half to upend the Trojans in a hard-fought Hawkeye Ten Conference contest Wednesday at Denison.
It was a pitchers duel, as Garrett McLaren and Jayden Proehl combined to give up just three hits, and Proehl struck out 10.
It wasn't enough, as Jaxon Wessel went all nine innings for the Monarchs, striking out eight and walking none.
The Monarchs plated single runs in the second and third innings, before the Trojans tied the game in the sixth inning, with Easton O'Brien credited with the team's lone RBI. That's how things stood until the ninth inning when the Monarchs scored the winning run.
The Trojans collected four hits on the evening, those coming from Ethan Sturm, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Garrett McLaren and Jackson McLaren.
SOFTBALL
Atlantic 9, Denison-Schleswig 3: A four-run first inning gave the Trojans the momentum to start the game, and they kept on the pressure in an eventual victory over the Monarchs Wednesday night in Denison.
Three extra-base hits – Ava Rush's triple, Malena Woodward's double and then another triple by Riley Wood – along with Jada Jensen's RBI single gave the Trojans a lead they'd never lose. They'd build an eventual 9-0 lead before the Monarchs scored all their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Wood struck out three on the night and walked just one. The Monarchs did get nine hits, but only in the fourth could they string anything together. Woodward ended with three hits, while Jensen and Wood each added two in an 11-hit attack.