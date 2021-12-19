OGDEN – ACGC got runner-up finishes by Tegan Slaybaugh and Gavin Sloss to take eighth at the West Central Activities Conference meet Saturday.
Slaybaugh dropped a tight 5-3 match to fourth-ranked Kolton Munson in the 113-pound title match, while Gavin Sloss was pinned by Earlham's Payton Harger in the 120-pound championship.
The Chargers scored 100.5 points to take their eighth-place finish. Third were Tatum Bares (126), Cayden Jensen (152), Michael Fuller (220) and Payton Jacobe (285). Bryce Rochholz was fifth at 195.
West Central Activities Conference meet
Saturday, Dec. 18, at Ogden
Team scores: 1. Interstate 35 Truro 176.5, 2. Woodward-Granger 149, 3. Pleasantville 141, 4. Ogden 139.5, 5. West Central Valley 116, 6. Earlham 112, 7. Panorama 111, 8. ACGC 100.5, 9. Van Meter 72.
WCAC Champions
106: Dallas Canoyer (E). 113: Kolton Munson (O). 120: Payton Harger (E). 126: Will Knapp (Pan). 132: Mason Drake (VM). 138: Ryan Steinlage (I-35). 145: Kale Munson (O). 152: Blaise Beane (WCV). 160: Dustin Harney (WG). 170: Nic Swalla (E). 182: Kolby Fogarty (WG). 195: Aiden Kathman (O). 220: Cooper Andersen (Pan). 285: Ryley Snell (I-35).
ACGC places: 113: 2. Tegan Slaybaugh. 120: 2. Gavin Sloss. 152: 3. Cayden Jensen. 195: 5. Bryce Rochholz. 220: 3. Michael Fuller. 285: 3. Payton Jacobe.