ATLANTIC – There’s quite a bit of chemistry between best friends Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer, on and off the sports fields.
In soccer. In volleyball. At school, in the multiple activities both are involved in.
And in basketball.
It showed Tuesday night in the Trojan girls’ Hawkeye Ten Conference game against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Official statistics weren’t immediately available, but it seemed that every big basket one of the two – Guyer or Jensen – made, the other was there on the assist.
The big pass upcourt that her teammate would hustle to get, then fast break for the layup. The no-look pass that one made to the other, and it would go in.
All of that was the difference in a 49-42 Trojan victory over the Knights at Atlantic High School.
“As seniors, we played together since we were little girls, running around and not knowing what a dribble is,” said Jensen, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “I think that chemistry has really built over the years and it’s starting to show our senior year.”
“I think we both recognize when we’re mismatched,” added Guyer, the only other player on either team who had double figures; she had 12. “Both of us are pretty tall, so when we have a short girl on us, we look for each other to get the ball. It’s really worked tonight for us.”
The passes were fluid as the Guyer-to-Jensen connection, or Jensen-to-Guyer connecton helped Atlantic keep Kuemper at arms length. The Trojans never built more than a seven point lead, that coming in the final minutes of the game, and it was another senior, Madison Huddleson, who sank both ends of the 1-and-1 with 16 seconds left to make it a three-possession game at the most crucial point of the game.
It was the Trojans’ team speed that made the baskets when they mattered most.
“We wanted to show our speed a little bit, get up and down the court and put shots in,” said Jensen. “But we also wanted to be controlled sometimes, so we had to slow ourselves down at times and then speed ourselves up at others. We wanted to control the pace of the game tonight and I thought we did a good job of that.”
“There’s a lot of times when you transition and get steals out of our press, and that helped tonight,” noted Guyer. “We had a lot of steals at the right time.”
Others contributed big as well, with plenty of assist help from Paytn Harter in a nine-point night, and Maddie Richter’s five points off the bench.
Both Guyer and Jensen believe the win gives their team confidence heading into the stretch pre-Christmas run, which includes a tough road game Friday night at Council Bluffs Lewis Central and a non-conference game Saturday vs. Nodaway Valley.
“We have two big games coming up, and it’s good to get another win under our belts,” said Guyer.
BOYS FALL TO KUEMPER
Despite the scoreboard result – a 77-62 Atlantic loss to Kuemper in the boys’ game – there are signs of good things happening with the Trojan boys.
Coach Derek Hall noted that an assistant coach kept track of turnovers on the night. The Trojans had 25.
“It’s kind of miraculous that we scored 62 points with 25 turnovers,” said Hall. “They had 77 and we had probably 10 to 15 brain farts where we just lost a shooter we weren’t supposed to, maybe weren’t strong with the rebound, gave up way too many middle drives ... but with that offense, you hold them to 77 (points) and have 25 points, you’d think they’d score 90 points-plus.
“Somehow, someway we were still in it,” he said. “We’re moving in a positive direction and if we have 15-16 turnovers, we might have won that game. Who knows – we’ve just got to start taking care of the basketball and doing what we’re supposed to do and just execute the game plan and do what we’re supposed to do.”
The Trojans led 14-13 at the first quarter break and still held an 18-16 edge with six minutes to go to halftime before the Knights began uncorking the threes, and turned an 18-5 run into a 34-23 halftime lead. The Trojans got no closer than 10 in the second half, as Kuemper used its size to get physical.
“We just stopped moving the ball on the perimeter and throwing into the post,” said Hall. “We can’t do that and it’s a miracle what works in the first quarter and we stop doing it in the second. That’s been the tale of the season so far, so that’s up to me to get figured out.”
But again, there were a number of positives. Senior Jayden Proehl had a career-best 15 points to go along with his usual five or six assists on the night. That went along with Colton Rasmussen’s team-high 16.
“He (Proehl) had a mismatch on him and took advantage of his opportunities,” said Hall, who said the team got that needed help from him. “He did a good job of handling the ball and breaking the defense down off the dribble and hit an open three.”
Another positive was at the end of the game, reserve Reid Woodward broke into the scoring column for the first time with a basket. “He’s been working hard and very skilled, and done well at the JV level,” said Hall.
Hall said that his team will be working on cleaning up some things prior to their road game against Council Bluffs Lewis Central and the home game vs. Nodaway Valley.