Week 2 of the summer sports season is almost in the books, and there’s some good things to write about.
Atlantic’s baseball team is one of those nice things, as they’re off to a pretty nifty 5-2 record to start the season. It’s been awhile since the Trojans have gotten off to that hot of a start.
One of the key reasons was a 4-3 win over Clarinda Tuesday night at the A’s historic Eberly Field, where Jayden Proehl fired a six-hitter, striking out 11 in holding a pretty good Cardinal offense in check. The offense did the work on just five hits, with Easton O’Brien, Hudson McLaren, Xavier Darrow and Tanner O’Brien all driving in runs.
It was a nice way to get the bad taste of a 10-4 loss to Red Oak just before the Memorial Day break. Some nights, things simply don’t go well, and the Trojans rebounded well against a team that has been ranked by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
A few other notables:
CAM
- pounded out 19 hits in a 15-8 win over Boyer Valley, two games removed from an 11-1 loss to Woodbine. In the win over BV, Ryan Bower, KEgan Corghan and Collin Bower each had three hits, while Brody Paulsen, Chase Spieker and Brayden Chester added two each. Paulsen had three RBIs in a game where it was manufacturing runs – none of the Cougars hits went for more than doubles.
Exira-EHK
- came back from a loss to Woodbine with a 10-3 win Wednesday over Glidden-Ralston. Jaiden Pettepier had two doubles and drove in three runs, while Trey Petersen, who struck out 11 in six innings to get the win, helped his own cause with two RBIs and scoring twice, while Easton Nelsen added two RBIs.
Riverside
- had one of its most explosive scoring outputs in recent years, pounding out 15 hits and taking advantage of 11 Audubon errors and four walks in a 20-10 win over the Wheelers last Thursday. The Bulldogs were still able to hit the ball, getting 13 hits with Cole Jeppesen having four along with four RBI, and Gaven Hackett three. Garret Hough also had four RBI.
Moving to softball, the top performer of the week appears to be Kali Irlmeier of Audubon. The senior had a busy week for the Wheelers, balancing track, a trap shooting contest and several big softball games during the past week.
Her most prolific moment so far this season came Tuesday night against Underwood, when she drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Wheelers past the Eagles 16-8 at Underwood. The runs came via doubles in the second and fourth innings, and a single in the sixth. She also picked up the win, allowing seven hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out four.
It’s a big reason why the Wheelers are 4-1 – wins over AHSTW, Riverside and Treynor as well – and unbeaten in the Western Iowa Conference, and perhaps knocking on the door of a state ranking in Iowa Class 1A.
Griswold is unbeaten to start the season, and that includes wins over Stanton (12-5) and Sidney (14-0) this past week. Many have contributed, but the biggest bats appear to be from Whitney Pennock and Abby Gohlinghorst. They each were 3-for-4 in the win over Sidney and a combined four RBI, while the pair went 2-for-2 against Stanton and drove in a combined four runs.
Others that have had good weeks:
Sophie Fenner, eighth, Riverside:
- She overcame nine walks to yield just one hit and strike out three in 6-2/3 innings to pick up a big 8-4 win over Treynor Wednesday night in Treynor. She went 2-0 in the Lady Dawgs’ first two games of the week, as she gave up just two hits, striking out three and walked two in a 6-1 victory over Tri-Center Tuesday night.
Gemini Goodwin, jr., Exira-EHK:
- Drove in three runs in a 9-4 victory Wednesday over Glidden-Ralston, and scored twice in a 4-3 upset victory over Woodbine on Tuesday. The Spartans’ season start has them ranked 13th in Iowa Class 1A, ranked for the first time this season.
Riley Wood, jr., Atlantic:
- In 22 innings pitched through Tuesday night, she’s struck out 19 batters and walked eight in compiling a 2-1 record, including a five-hitter in an 8-1 win over Clarinda Tuesday night.
Remember, if you want something mentioned in this column in games from the previous seven days and don’t see it here, please let us know. We rely a lot on GoBound Iowa and coaches’ reports for the details, but we also do go by what we see at games we attend. To contact me, please email sports@ant-news.com.