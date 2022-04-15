Salute Gymnastics continued through the 2022 competitive season with a small group attending the Winter Wonderland Meet in Coralville February 12-13, and the Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic in Council Bluffs, February 25-27.
A small group from Salute Gymnastics traveled to Coralville – suburb of Iowa City – for the Winter Wonderland Meet. However, the full team attended the Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic in Council Bluffs the following weekend, and the results showed. The Silver Level Team won first Place as a team. Eight Salute Gymnasts also finished in the top 3 spots for All-Around in their age groups.
Another aspect of the Cahoy’s Cornhusker Classic was that it was the first meet of the season to include a boys competition. Ismael Elba had a strong finish placing in 4 events and all-around.
Winter Wonderland
Feb. 12-13 in Coralville
Silver Level
Maliaya Mich – 1st Place Vault (9.5), 7th Place Bars (9.25), 2nd Place Beam (9.6), 8th Place Bars (8.75), 1st Place All-Around (37.1)
Gold Level
Nika Duhachek – 4th Place Beam (8.95)
Madelynn Gaul – 8th Place Beam (8.55)
Ashlee King – 4th Place Bars (9.25)
Jordyn Myers – 4th Place Vault (9.0), 4th Place Bars (9.1), 8th Place Floor (9.1), 5th Place All-Around (35.8)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 8th Place Bars (8.25)
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 6th Place Vault (8.9), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 4th Place Floor (8.95), 1st Place All-Around (35.95)
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (9.0), 3rd Place Bars (8.7), 1st Place Beam (9.55), 5th Place Floor (9.2), 1st Place All-Around (36.45)
* * *
Cahoy's Cornhusker Classic
Feb. 19-20 in Council Bluffs
Bronze Level
Macy Miller – 6th Place Bars (9.3)
Trinity Singleton – 6th Place Vault (8.625), 5th Place Beam (9.3), 6th Place Floor (9.25), 5th Place All-Around (36.125)
Giselle Garcia – 4th Place Vault (8.8)
Orion Billings – 6th Place Beam (9.4)
Ximena Mendez – 3rd Place Vault (9.175), 4th Place Beam (9.425), 7th Place Floor (9.3), 5th Place All-Around (36.875)
Zaya Cantrell - 6th Place Vault (8.875), 10th Place Bars (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.6), 7th Place All-Around (36.4)
Silver Level – 1st Place Team
Cambry Van Ert – 5th Place Vault (9.4), 6th Place Bars (9.35), 1st Place Beam (9.5), 1st Place Floor (9.2), 1st Place All-Around (37.45)
Ella Stanerson – 7th Place Vault (9.25), 5th Place Beam (9.3), 6th Place Floor (9.0), 8th Place All-Around (36.475)
Harper Gute – 2nd Place Bars (9.65), 8th Place Beam (9.275), 6th Place All-Around (36.625)
Lucy McCurdy – 1st Place Vault (9.575), 1st Place Bars (9.8), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 3rd Place Floor (9.175), 1st Place All-Around (38.0)
Maliaya Mich – 3rd Place Vault (9.175), 1st Place Bars (9.825), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 3rd Place Floor (9.1), 2nd Place All-Around (37.375)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.35), 3rd Place Bars (9.425), 4th Place Beam (9.4), 3rd Place Floor (9.15), 2nd Place All-Around (37.325)
Alaina Bruce – 1st Place Vault (9.425), 1st Place Bars (9.55), 8th Place Beam (8.7), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 3rd Place All-Around (36.875)
Amira Wilke – 7th Place Vault (9.125), 7th Place Beam (9.05)
Callie Rudy – 8th Place Bars (9.175)
Lilly Ford – 5th Place Beam (9.15), 7th Place Floor (9.075), 8th Place All-Around (36.275)
Meadow Dalby – 5th Place Bars (9.25)
Olivia Linde – 3rd Place Vault (9.425), 5th Place Beam (9.175), 6th Place Floor (9.05), 3rd Place All-Around (36.75)
Gold Level
Madelynn Gaul – 2nd Place Bars (9.25), 4th Place Beam (8.9), 6th Place All-Around (34.425)
Ashlee King – 3rd Place Vault (8.525), 5th Place Bars (9.1), 3rd Place Beam (9.05), 6th Place Floor (9.025), 4th Place All-Around (35.7)
Bella Brock – 2nd Place Beam (9.05), 5th Place Floor (9.275), 7th Place All-Around (35.325)
Hope Schmadeke – 5th Place Bars (9.1), 4th Place Beam (8.6), 7th Place All-Around (35.225)
Kayla Atkinson – 10th Place Floor (8.95)
Maggie Cohrs – 7th Place Vault (8.4), 4th Place Bars (9.225), 7th Place All-Around (34.3)
Nika Duhachek – 7th Place Bars (8.8), 7th Place Beam (9.05), 3rd Place Floor (9.3) 6th Place All-Around (34.7)
Olivia Olson – 6th Place Vault (8.625), 6th Place Beam (8.5), 4th Place Floor (9.35), 8th Place All-Around (34.575)
Raelyn Lund – 6th Place Vault (8.575), 2nd Place Bars (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.3), 1st Place Floor (9.475), 1st Place All-Around (36.5)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 4th Place Vault (8.85), 2nd Place Beam (9.25), 6th Place All-Around (34.675)
Carly Henderson – 5th Place Beam (8.85)
Megan Birge – 4th Place Vault (8.85), 7th Place Bars (8.3), 3rd Place Beam (9.1), 4th Place Floor (8.8), 3rd Place All-Around (35.05)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 4th Place Vault (8.75)., 1st Place Beam (9.3), 2nd Place Floor (9.45), 5th Place All-Around (35.75)
Boys Level 3
Ismael Elba – 4th Place Parallel Bars (9.3), 4th Place Mushroom (9.4), 5th Place Floor (9.7), 5th Place High Bar (10.0), 6th Place All-Around (56.6)