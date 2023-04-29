DES MOINES – Think about how good the third heat of the boys' shuttle hurdle was Saturday morning at the Drake Relays.
After that third heat, three of the top four times at that point – they take four into the finals – were held by teams in that third heat. CAM had the fourth-fastest time at that point, after running a pretty nifty 1:00.68. That had the Cougar contingent already guaranteed to be ahead of Iowa Class 4A powerhouses from Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Johnston, Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest.
Alas, Linn-Mar clipped the Cougars in the fourth heat, with their winning time of 1:00.12.
Just short.
But a great effort nonetheless, agreed members of southwest Iowa's best shuttle hurdle relay team, and one of the favorites to win the Class 1A title in a few weeks.
"We knew coming into today we were going to have all the competition," said senior Sam Foreman, who ran anchor for the contingent that also included Jack Follmann, Cale Maas and Collin Bower. "Obviously, the Drake Relays, everybody's fast. We just came out here and ran as fast as we can. And we did. Just missed out on the cut but we're pretty happy with he race."
After being chased all season long, the Cougars knew they'd have runners to catch. Does that change the strategy? Of course.
"It definitely does," said Maas You have to go out and get that person in front of you in order to win the race and there's nothing better than that feeling."
Coming from one of the smaller Class 1A schools, both Maas and Foreman believe it's nice to come in and compete with some of those big schools. Foreman was also taking things in fro the first time, and said it was "wonderful" comping out to compete.
"To be on the same level as them is just nice, coming from what we have," said Foreman, mindful the Cougars will still have to work if they want to be in contention for the state championship. "We're out here to prove you don't have to be one of the big dogs to compete."
"It's really good practice for state track that's coming up in the next month," added Maas. "I'm just glad we got to come out here and run."
Follmann was a three-event qualifier, all in hurdles-related events. The Cougar junior's third event was the 400-meter hurdles, wherein he finished eighth with a time of 54.82.
4x100-METER EFFORTS
Three area schools were represented in the 4x100-meter relays, two girls and one boys.
For the girls, Riverside finished 54th with a time of 51.72, with Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson. Atlantic – running Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Jayci Reed – finished 82nd with a time of 52.58.
Reed, the anchor for the Trojans, said she felt her teammates ran well, particularly against athletes from across the state they'd not seen this year. She's one of two Atlantic freshmen to see the Blue Oval this year.
"Definitely a lot more intimidating. Some of the teams we haven't seen are really good," she said, noting she's learned a lot from her brother, University of Iowa standout Gratt Reed. "He always taught me to go out there and have run, run your race and he obviously taught me a lot of the stuff I know. He always tells me I'm meant to be a runner and be really good at it."
For Riverside, the goal was to set personal records, but there were other goals as well.
"We mainly wanted to win our heat and lower our time for just the 1A standards, and it's all really close for the top 3 teams," said Andrusyshyn. "We all wanted to see how we'd compete today."
"For us, it's also handoffs," added Erickson. "We've had to work on them a couple times, and we've also switched up how we run and I think that's helped with our time."
The feeling was calmer for Riverside, as several athletes had competed in the Drake Relays in the past.
"We were a little more calm and relaxed, and (Friday) we ran as well," said Andrusyshyn. "But it's more a fun experience and this is not our end goal as well."
On the boys' side, ACGC had a time of 44.388 to come in 44th, with Brock Littler, Jedd Weinkoetz, Lance Bunde, Austin Kunkle. This was a season best for the Chargers, who came in with the 85th-best time going into Drake.
"Competition kind of helps tune us up for (state) in three weeks," said Kunkle. "We like having to go against bigger schools. First time last year was a little intimidating, and it also helps as this year the weather was nice. Last year it rained on us and wasn't fun, but just the atmosphere."
Friday ngiht, Atlantic's 4x400-meter relay team finished 18th with a time of 4:09.21. On that team were Ava Rush, Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix and Claire Pellett.
It's not the stretch run and a time to really focus on what's ahead – conference meets, final meets of the year and the state qualifier on Thursday, May 11.
"It's going to be a busy time," admitted Reed. "You've got to keep the head space good and positivity and fight really hard."
"Focus on staying healthy and keeping our speeds up and hopefully making state and scoring," said Littler.