CLARINDA – The whirlpool in the training room at Atlantic High School might have been a little busy Thursday night after the Trojans returned home from their road game against Clarinda.
This was a physical battle, to be sure.
Banged up or not, the Trojans found a way to hang on for the win, their first win of the season.
In a game that got pretty physical at times, particularly in the second half, the Trojans overcame a big rally by their hosts, the Cardinals, and four fouls each by their two top scorers, Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter, to grind out the 54-48 win.
“I hope the whirlpool back at school’s ready for some ice,” joked coach Dan Vargason afterwards. “That was physical and there was a lot of hitting in that game.
“But we adapted. We were getting called ... and then it flips the other way, and our girls kept composed, played through it and did what we could do,” he said.
The even better part? Jensen and Harter had three fouls in the first half, with Jensen playing the last two minutes the second half after Harter (17.3 ppg) went to the bench much earlier. Both picked up their fourth fouls early in the third period, but both played through things and never did foul out.
The junior Jensen and the freshman Harter each ended with 16 points.
“What are the odds of in the Hawkeye Ten going on the road and our top two scorers get in foul trouble?” said Vargason. “That’s the name of the game, but we proved we could handle that and we were able to overcome that. Other people stepped up when Paytn came out, and Jada stepped up big.”
Others who helped shoulder the scoring load were Aubrey Guyer, who finished with 11 points and Malena Woodward, who came away with seven points. Aspen Niklasen added four.
Those points were vital, as the Trojans had to watch a lead that had been 18 early in the second half whittle to as little as eight, at 40-32 going into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals could come no closer, however, as Harter scored nine of her points in the final frame and the Trojans played composed defense to ward off any further comeback.
“I thought everyone did a great job and we were able to balance the scoring a little bit more,” said Vargason. “I thought Aspen did a great job getting onto the floor and hustling, and Claire Pellett had some big rebounds and down the stretch she defended well. She played at the top of our zone and forced them to move a little bit when Jada was in foul trouble. And Mo (Woodward) hit some big shots.”
The Trojans were without Madison Huddleson, who was out with an injury. Vargason gave no timeline when she could return.
The Trojans (1-4, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten) stay on the road for tonight’s road game at Creston. It’s a rematch from the second game of the season, which the Panthers won 52-41.