Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.