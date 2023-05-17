Rebekah Topham, who helped put Griswold girls’ track on the map in the mid-2010s, is one of three outstanding track athletes who will be inducted into the Iowa {span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Girls High School Athletic Union’s Track and Field Hall of Fame this week.{/span}
Griswold great Topham to IGHSAU track hall of fame
Brian Rathjen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' GOLF: CAM golfers punch state meet ticket; Griswold also advances Brownlee
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF: Audubon's Irlmeier, Riverside's Brink stamp state dates
- Dorsey found guilty in child endangerment, murder charges
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls cap off regular season with win over Harlan
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- IOWA STATE TRACK MEET: Tentative state qualifiers for area teams
- Mathisens Keep Volunteer Tradition Alive at the Danish Windmill
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.