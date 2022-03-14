AMES – The indoor portion of the 2022 track season is in full swing, and a meet at Northwest Missouri State is still on tap.
For the Atlantic boys' and girls', it'll be a chance to improve on some impressive performances after last week's efforts at the state indoor meet at Iowa State University in Ames.
The Trojan boys placed 20th, and had a pair of top-eight finishes in the boys' portion of the meet, Friday, March 11.
Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag and Jayden Proehl were on both the eight-place 4x400-meter relay (3:42.73) and fourth-place 4x800-meter relay (8:43.94). Carter Pellett was the third leg on the 4x400, with Proehl running the final leg. Bennett Whetstone was the fourth leg in the 4x800, with Andersen, Sonntag and Proehl running 1-2-3.
The top finisher otherwise for the Trojan boys was Braden Spurr, whose 10:56.80 got him 11th in the 3200 run.
The Atlantic girls finished 17th overall in their portion of the meet, Thursday, March 10 also at Iowa State University, with a strong finish by Ava Rush in the 800-meter run. A returning state qualifier in the outdoor 800, she came in at 2:28.37, just behind Davenport Assumption's Morgan Jennings. Carlisle's Ainsley Erzen blew away an otherwise competitive field with a time of 2:12.05.
Chole Mullenix was the other top-eight placewinner, eighth in the 400-meter run at 1:06.03.
CLASS 1A, 2A BOYS
A state championship performance by senior Trevin Suhr netted the ACGC boys a sixth-place finish in the Class 2A division.
Suhr won one of his signature events, the 1600-meter run, in 4:34.69. He came in about 2-1/2 seconds ahead of runner-up Brennan Sauser of Oelwein.
A pair of thirds rounded out the scoring, with the 4x100-meter relay team of Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen and Austin Kunkle finishing in 45.35. Crawford also shone individually, with a time of 53.45 in the 400-meter dash.
The Riverside boys had four top-eight finishes to net them a tie for 14th place in Class 1A.
Mikey Casson had a hand in three of those finishes, and his best finish was as the third leg of the 4x400-meter relay. He joined lIam Fagan, Aiden Bell and Ayden Salais to finish in 3:36.51. Earlham won the race, while Mount Ayr was about a second faster than the Bulldogs.
Casson was also impressive in his individual event, the 60-meter dash, finished in 7.25. He qualified for the final with a time of 7.31. He also ran anchor in the 4x100-meter run, which was done in 46.09.
CLASS 1A, 2A GIRLS
The Riverside girls' had a really big meet, coming in third teamwise as they had top-eight finishes in eight events.
Relays were big, as the Lady Dawgs were second in the 4x100 (team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson, 52.72), and third in both the 4x400 (Bluml, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Erickson, 4:30.46) and 4x800 (Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Woods and Becca Cody, 10:49.20). Rounding out the effort was a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter sprint medley, with Ayla Richardson, Gordon, Bluml and Erickson finishing in 2:00.75.
Andrusyshyn was runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles, in 10.04, and added a fourth-place medal in the 60-meter dash, coming in at 8:23. Henderson's 4'8" leap in the high jump was good for seventh place, while Cody's 13'4.25" mark in the long jump, also good for seventh, rounded out the effort.
In Class 2A, ACGC was paced by Chloe Largent, who was the runner-up in the high jump at 5'2".