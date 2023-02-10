GLENWOOD – A year ago, Atlantic sent a strong contingent to the Iowa Class 2A state wrestling meet in Des Moines.
It was a sextet, with three of them coming away with medals, including now-graduated Kadin Stutzman’s state championship at 170 pounds.
But three Trojan state qualifiers from a year ago are back from last year, led by Aiden Smith, who took sixth at 106 pounds. Smith’s now at 113, and also looking to qualify one last time for state are a pair of seniors: Easton O’Brien at 138 and Brenden Casey at 182.
Those three will be looking for return trips to state at this Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A district meet at Glenwood, but there are many others donning the Trojan gold and black that have excellent chances at competing at Wells Fargo Arena next week.
Atlantic coach Tim Duff believes as many as five of his Trojans could get No. 1 seeds, based on their body of work throughout the season. But there’s a bunch of other Trojans who could get either second or third seeds.
While the No. 1 seed sometimes – not always – means a first-round bye, if you’ve got a first round match, you’ve got to win. And for the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, those semifinal matches are critical, especially since the obvious: A win means you’re in the championship match and short of needing to go back to a wrestle back, a semifinal victory really enhances your chances at getting to state.
“When you’re in that 2-3 spot, obviously you’ve got to win your first-round match to get to the semifinals,” said Duff. “But that semifinal match is extremely important because on the other side you’re going to have the No. 1 seed. When you’re a two or three (seed), that’s huge.
“That’s (the semifinal match) your match to get to the state tournament,” said Duff. “We’ve got a number of kids that are the No. 3 seed, and we’re going to have a pretty good idea of how we’re doing when we get to that semifinal.”
Audubon will be competing in Class 2A, the first time the Wheelers have not been in the middle-tier class for the sport since at least the early 1980s. The Wheelers are part of a cooperative with Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning, and the combined enrollment has them competing in Class 2A instead of the customary Class 1A.
Either class would have likely seen the Wheelers have a tough road to state, but 106-pound freshman Lane Elmquist has a 24-13 record and a top-eight finish at the recent Herb Irgens Invitational at OA-BCIG of Ida Grove to go along with a top-three finish at the Wheleer Invitational. Just five Wheelers competed in the last regular-season meets, including the Wheeler Inviational and a triangular at Panorama.
Glenwood had five ranked wrestlers in the final IAwrestle poll issued this week, and are the favorites to capture the meet title. Atlantic and Glenwood each have a pair of wrestlers in the final top 12, while Harlan and Red Oak had one apiece.
District meets statewide start at 10 a.m., culminating in championship and third-place matches, and then wrestlebacks at the needed weights to determine the top-two placewinners.
The state tournament is Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 15-18, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Iowa Class 2A state meet, Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Records are from the last known meet for each wrestler.
106: Atlantic freshman Braxton Hass (29-8) will get the nod for the Trojans, and Duff thinks the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion could draw the No. 1 seed, with Jesse Jens of Harlan (32-9) expected to draw the second seed.
Elmquist (24-13) could get a fairly favorable first-round draw for Audubon and represents their best chance at success Saturday. Rounding out the bracket will likely be Ethan West of Glenwood.
113: Atlantic sophomore Aiden Smith (33-10), a Hawkeye Ten champion and returning state qualifier, was ranked sixth in the final IAwrestle poll. He’s the favorite to carry the No. 1 seed, with Harlan’s Spencer Fink and Glenwood’s Hunter Codney expected to round out the top three.
“Aiden has had a tremendous season and we hope he continues to wrestle well on Saturday and give himself a chance to return to the state tournament,” said Duff.
120: Atlantic senior Josh Hass (20-22) could get the No. 3 seed, with fifth-ranked Vincent Mayberry (28-1) of Glenwood and Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (39-5) the expected top two seeds.
The Wheelers will likely have Jack Stanerson (14-21) compete here.
126: Atlantic freshman D’artagnan Hansen (11-20) will be looking to gain experience for the future but is looking to get a win or two, and Duff said he’s been working hard to improve throughout the season. Top three seed are expected to be Red Oak’s Kyler Sandholm (35-11), Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson (30-9) and Briten Maxwell (29-14), with Ethan Laughlin of Shenandoah (24-17) and Shane North of Harlan (18-25) also in the mix.
132: Atlantic senior Jadyn Cox could grab the No. 3 seed and will be looking to round out his season in a big way. Second-ranked Matthew Beem likely has a lock on the top seed, while Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman (38-9) could grab the No. 2 seed. Duff said that Cox has some victories over some good Hawkeye Ten wrestlers as well as Southwest Iowa, and that could make a case for grabbing the coveted No. 3 seed.
138: Easton O’Brien (19-10), the two-time state qualifier for Atlantic, was the runner-up at the Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, and Duff said he knows what it takes to get to state and is looking for him to take full advantage of his last opportunity.
O’Brien, who was ranked earlier this season, could get the No. 1 seed, while Duff believes that Harlan’s Brody McKinley (35-10) will take the second seed.
Colin Hartl (6-33) will be looking to gain experience here for Audubon, in a mix that also could include Red Oak’s Joshua LeRette (25-24) and Ian Connelll of Glenwood (16-11).
145: Sophomore Tyson O’Brien (21-21) looks to get the No. 3 seed. Top seed could be either Glenwood’s Reese Fauble, who is coming off an injury, or Hawkeye Ten runner-up Jacob McGargill (36-13) of Shenandoah. McGargill beat O’Brien in a Hawkeye Ten Conference meet semifinal, so a rematch could be big.
152: Senior Tanner O’Brien (20-26) will probably draw the No. 4 seed, but Duff points out, the Trojan stalwart has victories over everyone in the bracket over the past two seasons, including expected top seed Owen Laughlin (41-5) of Shenandoah. Adam Baier (28-17) of Red Oak and Tate Mayberry (20-24) of Glenwood.
“If Tanner shows up and puts his best performance together, he can beat all those other competitors that are in the top four in that class,” said Duff.
160: Atlantic is expected to send senior Brent Masker (12-8) into action in what could be a at least a seven-man bracket, and might snag a No. 3 seed. Top-ranked Dawson Bond of Red Oak is 38-3 and will get the No. 1 seed, but Glenwood’s Scott Reed could be in line to get the No. 2 seed.
Like many of his teammates, Audubon’s Carson Perdew (13-28) will be looking to build for the future, competing here against more-experienced opponents. Others who are expected to compete here are Harlan’s Reese Koch (21-21) and Clarinda’s Leland Woodruf (22-18).
170: Atlantic senior Jarrett Armstrong (35-12) was oh-so-close to getting to state a year ago, losing a heartbreaker in a wrestleback match at the district meet. This year, the “highly motivated” senior, off a Hawkeye Ten third-place finish, will probably go in as the No. 1 seed.
Rounding out the top 4 are expected to be Clarinda’s Dominick Polsley (36-16), Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah (39-8) and Bret Val Baale of Harlan (32-12).
182: Brenden Casey, a returning state qualifier for Atlantic, will probably be the second seed. The Trojan senior is 31-13 and will be looking to battle Clarinda’s Karson Downey (34-3), ranked fifth in the last IAwrestle poll, in a possible championship match. Casey, who was ranked earlier this season, met Downey in the championship match at the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament, falling 4-2 in a hard-fought battle.
Gavin Connell of Glenwood will probably get the No. 3 seed, while Nolan Perrien of Red Oak will round out the bracket.
195: Cohen Bruce (13-14) has battled back from an injury earlier this season, one that slowed his progress, but Duff said the Trojan junior has been working hard after returning to the mat. Duff thinks Bruce could get the No. 4 seed.
Harlan’s Zane Bendorf and Glenwood’s CJ Carter are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, and they’ll be the top two seeds. Jaxon Miers of Clarinda and Shenandoah’s Ethan Richardson will also likely see competition here.
220: Atlantic senior Miles Mundorf (30-10) is part of a full bracket and could get the No. 3 seed. Duff said Mundorf has been one of those athletes that’s worked hard throughout his career and has seen lots of success.
Glenwood’s Mason Koehler (40-6) is ranked sixth, while Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes (29-4) is seventh. While Koehler looks to get the No. 1 seed, Mundorf, who was ranked earlier this season, could be in line for the second seed as he and Wilmes, the other No. 2-seed contender, split their season matches, and it’ll depend on whether other coaches defer to Mundorf’s win over Wilmes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s third-place match.
Sam Daly (22-12) of Southwest Iowa could also get a top-4 seed after a runner-up finish at the East Mills Invitational.
285: Atlantic sophomore Evan Sorensen (35-9) has come on strong, particularly during the latter half of the season, and with his Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, should be in line for the top seed. That’s also earned him a No. 8 ranking in the last IAwrestle poll.
Glenwood’s Trent Patton, whom Sorensen beat in the semifinals of the Hawkeye Ten, was ranked ninth by IAwrestle and, with a 32-7 record, should get the No. 2 seed.
Audubon will probably have Jerix Squireis (7-24) compete here, and he’ll be looking for experience for the future. Bryson Harris of Clarinda, Steven Perkins of Shenandoah and Brandon Orozoco of Southwest Iowa are among the others who have recently wrestled well.