HARLAN – For the first time ever, 410 Sprint cars came to Shelby County Speedway, along with 305 Sprint cars for the first annual Cyclone Classic. We had two big nights of racing in both classes. And those fans that came had to have gone home satisfied with what they saw.
Night number one saw the 305s put on a great show. Tyler Drueke raced his way to the lead and picked up the win over 2nd place Jack Dover, Blake Galusha, Shayle Bade and Cole Vanderheiden. 410 Print action saw a very exciting Feature event as early on Blake Hahn looked to be running away but was caught in the waning laps and passed by Lachlan McHugh of Gold Coast Australia who went on to win over Austin McCarl, Blake Hahn, Garet Williamson from Columbia, Mo and Tim Estenson finished in fifth.
Night number two on Saturday offered up more Great racing action as Stuart Snyder jumped into the early lead in the 305s but no one could catch him. He was followed by Brandon Horton in second, Tyler Drueke third Shayle Bade in fourth and Cole Vanderheiden in fifth. In the $10,000 to win 410s Fargo North Dakota’s Tim Estenson went into the lead and never was challenged. Lachlan McHugh finished second . Third place to Aryton Gennetten, forth to Blake Hahn and Austin McCarl finished in fifth. Estenson picked up a big check for his efforts.
All in We had 21 305’s and 18 410’s for this inaugural Cyclone Classic. Drivers were very Happy with the track and conditions at SCS and do look forward to returning next year.
Next up our Season finale. The 31st Annual Tiny Lund Memorial with the Brandon Saltzman Shootout. We also will be featuring two nights of the Dirt Crown for IMCA Stock Cars. Fridays show will have 5 classes and Saturday will host 7. Mark it on your calendar to attend this prestigious event to close out the season.