BASEBALL
Woodbine 1, CAM 0:
- The Cougars were held to two hits, but gave up the game’s lone run in the top of the first in Rolling Valley Conference action Wednesday night in Anita. Six other Cougars reached, either on errors, walks or being hit by a pitch, but nothing came of it.
Lukas James gave up four hits and struck out five in taking the loss.
SOFTBALL
Woodbine 13, CAM 1:
- Jenna Platt had the Cougars’ lone hit in a six-inning contest, which the Tigers won in Rolling Valley Conference action Wednedsay night at Anita.
The lone run, by Daphna Wahlert, came across in the third inning, which put the Cougars up early. But an eight-run outburst decided this one.
Griswold 10, IKM-Manning 0:
- The Tigers remained perfect in 16 games on the season, after pounding out 10 hits against the Wolves Wednesday night.
Makenna Askeland had two hits and three RBI, while Mckenna Wiechman contributed three hits and an RBI. Karly Millikan pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14.