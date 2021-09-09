Following Atlantic’s 34-0 loss Tuesday to Carroll Kuemper Catholic, coach Joe Brummer gathered his team for their usual post-game chat.
Key among his major points was goals set before the season.
At a team camp at Simpson College this past summer, the Trojans’ senior leadership gathered and mapped out goals. One of the three goals outlined was making the playoffs.
“There’s two different seasons,” said Brummer. “High school football is fortunate enough that the non-district matters, it’s important and these games are valuable, but if you get first or second in your district, you still make the playoffs.”
Despite the 0-2 start to the season, the Trojans still can finish the non-district slate with a .500 record. Then Class 3A District 6 begins, with a rugged slate that includes top-ranked Harlan.
But if the Trojans go at least 4-1 in district play – meaning, they’re at least runner-up – then they can make the playoffs. The top two teams in each district, plus four at-large teams based on the Ratings Percentage Index, earn a spot in the 16-team playoffs.
“We played two teams that will be formidable in other districts, that we opened against two tough teams and I think it’s made us better for it,” said Brummer.
Kuemper Catholic ended up better than some observers may have thought prior to Friday’s game. Taye Vonnahme rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Cooper Pottebaum passed for 71 yards and had a touchdown on the ground.
It didn’t help that the Trojans threw four interceptions, three in the second half as they were trying to get back into the game.
But now the attention turns to Shenandoah, a team that upended Nodaway Valley 28-26. The Mustangs scored the lone second-half touchdown and out-defensed the Wolverines to preserve the victory to improve to 1-1.
“They’re another good football team,” said Brummer. “We’ve seen them a lot. They’ve been in (the Trojans’) district a lot. They’re very familiar with what we do, and we’re somewhat familiar with what they do.”
Two outstanding athletes the Trojans will have to key in on are running back Morgan Cotten and wide receiver Blake Herold. Cotten, a senior, had 103 yards in two games, averaging 3.1 yards on 33 carries, and has three touchdowns.
Herold has 253 yards receiving, although he’s yet to score. However, a cast that includes Brody Cullin, Ben Labrum, Beau Gardner and Cotten – all except Cotten are underclassmen – have gone for some long touchdown runs after receptions, including a 58-yarder by Gardner and a 62-yard sprint by Cullin.
“Herold’s a really good athlete on the edge,” said Brummer of an athlete who has long strides and athletic. “He’s a mismatch for everyone. And Cotten in the backfield, he’s a load and has started since he was a freshman ... a physical downhill runner that gives everyone fits when he gets going.”
The Trojans have had recent success against the Mustangs with four straight wins, all by at least three touchdowns, including a 28-0 win a year ago. But history, as last week against Kuemper proved, history is no guarantee.
“They’ve got some large kids that can move,” said Brummer. “They do a good job on their screen game where they get their big guys out in space, and are going to be a tough matchup up front both offensively and defensively if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game.”
For Atlantic, the ground game was a plus against Kuemper, with Dante Hedrington stepping up his first varsity game for 54 yards. He was called up after a last-minute decision to hold out Ayden Brown, who was injured last week. His status was still unknown for this week.
However, the Trojans were limited to 123 total yards, including just 43 through the air and were guilty of four interceptions.
“We’ve yet to put together a full game on offense,” the coach said. “That puts us in a tough spot on defense when we kept turning the ball over in our half of the 50, setting our defense up for a short field. You’re not going to have a lot of success. Overall, I thought our defense played well minus a few plays.”
But it’s putting things together on both sides of the ball that will mean the difference between success and not-so-good things happening for the Trojans.
“It starts up front. It’s about sticking to the game plan and making sure we execute,” he said. “We’re supposed to be throwing curls and out and instead started to throw deep.”
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl for the varsity game.