IOWA CITY — Individual game tickets for seven University of Iowa 2023 home football games go on sale this week.
Also, “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The start time and more information for the free-admission event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Single game tickets will be available for donors beginning Monday, July 17 and to the general public on Thursday, July 20. Fans can purchase tickets at hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets or by calling the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-424-2957 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prices listed below include a $2 per ticket fee.
Utah State (Sept. 2, 11 a.m.) and Western Michigan
- (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.) ticket prices range from $47-$67 for adults and $27-$37 for youths.
Michigan State (Sept. 30) and Minnesota
- (Oct. 22) ticket prices range from $79-$112 for adults and youths.
Purdue (Homecoming; Oct. 7) and Illinois
- (home finale; Nov. 18) ticket range from $72-$97 for adults and $35-$67 for youths.
Rutgers
- (Nov. 11) ticket prices range from $62-87 for adults and $32-$57 for youths.
UI student football season tickets are sold out. Individual game tickets located in the public (non-student section) areas of the stadium will be offered for select games at a student rate (limit one student rate ticket per student).
Fans are encouraged to bookmark and visit Football Gameday for all information surrounding traveling to Iowa City and attending games at Kinnick Stadium this fall.
Iowa posted an 8-5 overall record, winning four of its final five games, including the Music City Bowl a year ago. Kirk Ferentz enters his 25th season as head football coach.