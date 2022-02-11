Last fall, donation boxes for deer hides were placed at Elks lodges in Atlantic, Griswold and Wiota.
Earlier this month, Elks members from Atlantic delivered 160 of those hides to a drop-off point in Red Oak. Hides from the Griswold and Wiota drop-off sites were also delivered. In total, Elks clubs from across southwest Iowa delivered 512 hides.
The hides were taken by flatbed truck to a tannery in Tennessee, where they were processed. Elks members get 30 to 40 percent of those hides back, and those hides went to leather goods manufacturers.
No more deer hides are being accepted at this time by the Elks organizations. Notification will be made when the fall collection season for 2022 will begin.