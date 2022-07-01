The Nishna Hills Junior Club Championship was held on Wednesday, June 27. The tournament was open to any of the participants in the junior golf program this summer. Participants played the front 9 from the red tee markers.
The 2022 Junior Club Champion is Gage Gross (age 12). Gage shot a 44. A runner up finish went to Oliver Drogo (8) who shot 53. These two golfers were tied through the first seven holes.
Gage finished his round with two pars to pull away. Noah Bateman (9) finished third with a 64, Abel Brockman (10) finished fourth with 66 and Jace Bateman (7) shot 84 to finish fifth.