ANITA – Two veteran runners lead the 2023 CAM cross country team.
Seniors Mia South and Carley Dennis work to help their younger teammates learn the ins and outs of this distance-running sport. South, daughter of Sean and Michal South of Cumberland, became part of the school’s cross country program her seventh-grade year, while Dennis, daughter of Kris Stringham and David Dennis of Anita, is beginning her third season.
The girls lead a small group of CAM runners, including six high school and two middle school members. The Cougar runners are working hard and staying positive, no doubt, due to the enthusiasm and commitment of their senior leaders.
Mia chose cross country over other sports because she wanted to try something new and challenge herself. She notes how, in cross country, everyone supports each other even if from a different school. When asked about the keys to being successful in cross country, South mentions having a fun team to run with that provides motivation, putting in summer mileage and working hard are all important aspects. While she encourages others to give cross country a try, she’s also quick to add that it’s a tough sport that requires work and dedication to be successful.
Carley, on the other hand, chose cross country because she enjoys running. She believes having a good attitude leads to success in this sport. Dennis cites “her team” is the best part of the sport. She also wants others to give cross country a try. She notes that the sport doesn’t require a lot of specific skills – just the ability to run, and calls the sport “a great experience.”
Both girls have high expectations for their CAM team. Dennis wants her team to make it as far as they can in the post-season. South has set both individual and team goals for 2023. Individually, she wants to continue to work hard, encourage her teammates and reduce her racing times. In addition, she hopes the team will also prove to be competitive this fall.
Coach Deb Brown has high praise for her two senior leaders, although she notes they each bring unique qualities to the program. Coach Brown states: “Mia provides that hard-working, reliable, farm-girl work ethic. You can always count on her to be at practice and do whatever workout that is proposed to the best of her ability.
Similarly, coach Brown has positive remarks for her other senior runner. She comments: “Carley is a tenacious and energetic young lady who keeps me on my toes. She adds an element of added fun to our practices.”
The coach continues: “While our two senior leaders have different leadership styles, they complement each other. Both Mia and Carley care about all their teammates and are committed to the CAM cross country program.”
So what’s next for these two CAM seniors? Mia plans to attend Frontier School Of the Bible next fall and will later return home to work on the family crop and livestock farm. Carley has her sights on attending college and studying biology and forensic science.
Good luck, girls, throughout the remainder of your 2023 cross country season and into the future. Thank you for your leadership!