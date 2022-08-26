ATLANTIC – Could this be the year for the Atlantic volleyball program returns to the spotlight?
The turnaround began in 2019. After eight years of not winning a Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball match, the Trojans broke the ice with a memorable five-set win over Creston.
It's been a stairstep climb in the conference since then, with four wins in 2020 and five in 2021. But note that last year's record was on the strength of a very talented junior class, with six of those players – Aubrey Guyer, Jada Jensen, Chloe Mullenix, Lexi Noelck, Ava Rush and Abby Smith – joining the now-graduated Reagan Leonard to create one of the most exciting teams the Trojans have seen in a decade.
Leonard's the lone starter lost, due to graduation, but those six others mentioned are back. They put up some strong numbers on the court last year using an uptempo-style play. With two additional seniors joining them and a solid nucleus of younger players behind them, this may be the team coach Michelle Blake, her staff and fans have been waiting for.
Blake noted that 35 players reported to pre-season camp, including those eight seniors – Keira Olson and Brooke Vandevanter are the others – and excitement and anticipation are flowing big this season.
"Having just about every starter returning makes for a good mix," said Blake. "The great thing is we've got some good underclassmen who'll challenge for some spots, and that's the great thing about sports ... you never get a day off and there's constant competing for a spot.
"But we have eight seniors this year, and it's a big group of leaders," she continued.
The returning starters – Guyer, Jensen, Mullenix, Noelck, Rush and Smith – are "very talented and athletic girls, and pretty easy names to recognize because of their sucess in other sports," said Blake. "We have high expectations for them this year with our top hitters and passers returning, and defensively we're returning a lot. We just have to challenge ourselves to not be content with where we're at."
It's a tall team of returning seniors, with the front line of Mullenix, Noelck and Guyer, are all 6-foot even, and Jensen and Smith both measuring 5'11."
Mullenix and Smith were second-team all-Hawkeye Ten picks at middle and outside hitter, respectively, while Guyer (MH) and Rush (libero) were honorable mention selections.
Smith led the team with 207 kills (5.6 kills per match) and had an efficiency rate of 16.1%, but from there, four others spread out the offense pretty well: Jensen (148 kills, 19.7% efficiency), Noelck (144 kills, 16.1% efficiency), Guyer (134 kills, 16.8% efficiency) and Mullenix (125 kills, 14.9% efficiency).
Jensen and Noelck were nearly even with the setting duties, Jensen with 329 assists and Noelck with 322.
Rush – who'll dual-sport once again, also running cross country – quarterbacked the defense with 372 digs. At the net, Mullenix recorded 55 blocks, including 33 solos, while other blockers were Guyer (41, 26 solo), Smith (34, 17 solo) and Jensen (22, nine solo) also made it tough on opposing offenses.
Serving efficiency might be an area to work on, as the team was just 90.2% last year. Guyer recorded 25 aces, while Smith and Mullenix each having 22 and Noelck 21. Mullenix had the best serving percentage at 94.7%.
"The hard thing is vacations and few times where we've had our whole group together," said Blake. "The great thing is these girls are friends outside of volleyball, so they have chemistry on and off the court. It's now a matter of how well they challenge each other outside their comfort zones."
Olson and Vandevanter, who rotated at outside and middle hitters a year ago, saw almost all their action on junior varsity last year, but both are expected to step up in a big way this season, filling the shoes left behind by Leonard.
Others vying for playing time are juniors Nicole Middents and Abby Muller, and sophomores Morgan Botos and Maddie Richter.
Blake predicts that the Hawkeye Ten Conference season could be one of those "anyone can beat anyone" type of seasons, with the league champion or co-champions possibly having at least one loss.
That said, Council Bluffs Lewis Central returns a strong setter and four of their top hitters, while Glenwood and Red Oak will be reloading after recent strong runs. Carroll Kuemper has a new coach but several key returning players.
"There's no reason that our name isn't also up there the top 3 or top 5," said Blake. "We have to be willing to challenge ourselves outside our comfort zone and push each other. We have to practice harder than we play. It's wide open."
The Trojans hosted Des Moines Roosevelt Thursday, Aug. 25, and will now be off until Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Red Oak. A trip to Adel for the five-team ADM meet on Thursday and Saturday's AHSTW Invitational will cap off a busy first full week of the season.