GLENWOOD – With a tight 1-1 game between Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals Atlantic and Glenwood going in the top of the seventh inning, one of the offenses was going to have to make their move.
It was the Trojans who caught the Rams in a pickle.
With Garrett McLaren and Easton O’Brien at the corners, O’Brien decided to make his move to second base and draw attention to him. As the Rams tried to corner him, McLaren scooted for home to put the Trojans up 2-1.
The Rams realized too late what was going on, and when the throw was wide and went all the way to the backstop, O’Brien made his move and sprinted all the way from between first and second to home, scoring the insurance run that gave his team a 3-1 advantage.
Jackson McLaren, who pitched the whole way, finished the complete game with help from his defense, coaxing No. 1 batter Jayme Fritts into a line drive to third, where third baseman Ethan Sturm made the throw to Carter Pellett to double off the other baserunner at first to preserve the victory.
Whew. What a finish to an exciting contest.
“I guess it was a routine box deal,” explained O’Brien of the game-winning play. “We called it when there was two strikes, it’s either all-or-nothing. I saw G-Mac (McLaren) score and the ball went to the backstop and no one was covering and I just made a split-second move.”
McLaren got a lead off third base and began setting up the play.
“I got my leadoff and Coach (Joe Brummer) whispered to me, ‘Get ready.’ That’s when I knew what was going on,” he said. “Easton did a great job of getting the pitcher’s attention and getting the ball to the second baseman.
“As soon as the ball was in the air to the second baseman, Coach Brummer told me to go.”
The Rams drew the first run in the third inning, with Kayden Anderson taking advantage of his lead-off base hit to eventually score on a passed ball. The Trojans tied the game in the fifth inning on Wyatt Redinbaugh’s two-out single to right to score McLaren.
The Trojans were held to just two hits, but sometimes, it’s a pickle that’s all that’s needed to get the job done. The Rams were also guilty of three errors, including the one in the seventh inning that gave the Trojans the win.
Lane Nelson gave up six hits, but struck out seven and walked just one in a complete-game, 97-pitch effort.
“It felt good. That’s the most confident I’ve been all year. Wyatt was back there calling the pitches ... he was giving me what he thought was the right pitch and it worked out.
“The curveball worked for me today and I was hitting my spot. My change-up was hit-or-miss but overall just a great day. Super confident up there.”
All three agreed this was a great victory.
“It feels good to get that clutch-time win. We’ve been close a lot of times and we finally got it done today,” said McLaren.
The nightcap was all Glenwood.
Rams starter Kayden Anderson needed just 48 pitches to record a perfect game at the Trojans’ expense, winning 12-0 in five innings. Seven Trojans struck out.
Defensively, the Trojans didn’t do too badly, recording just one error, but the Rams drew four walks and were struck by pitches twice as they collected 11 hits, seven for doubles. A nine-run third inning was the big one for Glenwood.
SOFTBALL
Over on the softball field, it was another split for Atlantic, marathon style.
The Trojans fell to Glenwood 6-5 in a 10-inning contest that lasted nearly three hours, before coming back to squeak out a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
In the opener, Ava Rush had a two-run RBI single and Riley Wood an RBI triple to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. In the bottom half of the fourth, Glenwood’s cleanup hitter, Allison Koontz, hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to one.
That’s how it stood until the sixth inning, when Jada Jensen smashed a walk-off home run to put the Trojans up 4-2. Glenwood countered with a two-run, one-out double to tie the score, then scored the go-ahead run when the ball sailed into the outfield after being tipped by a Trojan infielder.
The Trojans forced extra innings in the top of the seventh when pinch runner Avery Knuth scored as Madison Huddleson was attempting to steal second, but the throw went into the outfield. Neither team scored again until the Rams’ Elizabeth Thiesen had a one-out single to left to score the winning run.
Zoey Kirchhoff struck out 16 Rams in a losing effort, giving up eight hits and walking three.
The Trojans came back in the nightcap, and it was Rush who used her cat-quick baserunning to steal seven bases and score twice. Riley Wood got the win, striking out four while not walking a batter.