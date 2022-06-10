BASEBALL
Tri-Center 11, Audubon 1: The Wheelers were outhit just 7-5, but the Trojans were able to take advantage of eight Wheeler walks to pile up the runs in a Western Iowa Conference win Thursday night.
Gavin Smith had two hits and scored the lone run for the Wheelers, that coming in the fourth inning.
CAM 11, Lenox 7: The Tigers led early, but as the case was for the softball team the offense came alive late, with the Cougars scoring 10 runs across the fifth and sixth innings. The Cougars held on to pick up the non-conference win.
Seth Hensley and Lane Spieker each had two hits, and combined for seven RBI. Spieker and Colby Rich eah had home runs.
On the mound, Brody Paulsen picked up the win, going five innings with six strikeouts while using 91 pitches on the night.
Logan-Magnolia 4, Riverside 2: Rhett Bentley and Grady Jeppesen each had RBIs for the Bulldogs in the tight loss Thursday night in Logan. Jeppesen gave up five hits and struck out seven in five innings of work, with three of the Panthers' runs earned.
Interstate 35 Truro 9, ACGC 0: The Chargers were limited to just four baserunners all night, including a single hit by Miles Kading, as the Roadrunners ran to victory Thursday night in Guthrie Center.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 11, Nodaway Valley 11: The Wolverines may not be off to the best start, but it's still a signature victory when you beat them, and that's exactly what Griswold got Thursday night.
What some have called "power hitting" powered the Tigers to the five-inning rout of the Wolverines. Eight Tigers had hits, adding up to 13 as a team. Whitney Pennock had two doubles and two RBIs, while Brenna Rossell, Makenna Askeland, Karly Millikan and Joey Reynolds were all 2-for-3 on the night. Rossell hit a triple and a double with an RBI and a run scored, while Askeland slamming a homerun, a double and two RBIs.
Rossell earned the win in the circle, striking out nine while allowing six hits.
Audubon 6, Tri-Center 2: Michelle Brooks and Victoria Asmus each had two RBIs for the Wheelers in Thursday's victory in Western Iowa Conference action. Kali Irlmeier didn't walk a batter and struck out six in the complete-game win.
CAM 15, Lenox 5: Lenox led 5-4 after three innings, but the Cougar offense came alive in the fourth inning with six runs and ended the game early with five more in the bottom of the fifth in the non-conference win Thursday night at Anita.
Exira-EHK 12, Ar-We-Va: The Spartans continued a very busy week, using a six-run third inning to pull away from the Rockets Thursday night in Kimballton.