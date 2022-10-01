Riverside 46, Missouri Valley 6: The Bulldogs turned a 13-0 first-quarter advantage into a rout in the second quarter, outscoring the Big Reds 27-6 to build a five-touchdown cushion and cruise to the non-district homecoming victory Friday in Oakland.
PREP FOOTBALL REWIND: Riverside savors homecoming victory
