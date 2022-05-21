DES MOINES – The Atlantic girls’ 4x400-meter relay team was watching the huge video screen at Drake Stadium with interest.
Going into the final heat of the final event of the night, the Trojans had the fourth-best time of the evening at 4:04.04, and needed to see how the teams in the final heat did. The Trojans were third in their heat, the first one, with only Solon and Dallas Center-Grimes posting faster times. Davenport Assumption would post a time of 3:58.15, second to Solon’s established time, knocking the Trojans to fourth.
But when Dubuque Wahlert crossed the finish in 4:04.12, the celebration between Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush began. They earned the right to race once again today, in the 4x400-meter finals.
The 4:04.04 held up, and only Wahlert from the final heat advanced today.
The Atlantic boys also had a 4x400-meter relay team make it to state. The team of Carter Pellett, Gannon O’Hara, Tyson O’Brien and Bennett Whetstone finished 22nd overall in a prelim heat. with a time of 3:35.79.
GIRLS D-MED
Earlier, it was only positives for the Atlantic girls’ distance medley team.
Like each of the three relays that advanced to this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track meet for the Trojan girls, there’s only underclassmen, and there’s only things to build upon after a strong 10th-place showing in the distance medley relay.
The cooler weather Friday afternoon, compared to upper-80s and humid conditions a day earlier, made for a nice day to run. The crowd also helped encourage the Trojans.
“I just gave it all I got and help the rest of the team,” said Middents, the front leg who normally runs second.
It was Madison Huddleson who took the first leg instead and did well. “We knew we had to have a good handoff to have a good time,” she said. “I’m normally the one who starts races ... (but) Nicole has a good start and wasn’t really much. We just wanted to see what times did better.”
Rush took a commanding lead in her anchor leg, using a 2:18.7 split on her 800-meter stretch to win their heat by four seconds.
“I just love it, especially here because it’s so loud and gets you hyped up and ready to go,” the Trojan junior said. “My teammates did a great job of getting me in a good place and where I knew I could get a lead for us.
“(The anchor leg) is a new PR for me so it felt really nice and it’s so fun running here,” she continued. “It makes everything seem a lot faster.”
The Trojans still had the fourth-best time after the second heat, but then the state’s best pushed them out of scoring.
HURDLES
If there was a point in the race she’d like to have back, Mullenix would say the ending.
“Coming around through the 150, probably because I need to focus on sprinting that and not my steps,” she said, adding that for next year, “Getting stronger physically and mentally.”
Still, coming in 12th at 1:09.07 isn’t too bad, considering her seed place was a little bit lower.
“I feel pretty good coming in at 13th, so that’s pretty good,” she said.
The other hurdles entry was in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles. Junior Jackson McLaren came in 23rd with a time of 16.36 in a preliminary heat and was eliminated.