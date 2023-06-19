ATLANTIC – All it takes is one at-bat.
Even if you’re down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning and little has gone right for you to that point.
With one at bat, and a few swings of the bat, Atlantic righted the ship, strung together a run at a time to start closing the gap against Glenwood.
And then the big bursts came.
But first, Ava Rush, Claire Pellett and Lila Wiederstein each had single RBIs to turn a five-run deficit into being down by two.
Then, Zoey Kirchhoff’s smash landed just fair, seemingly inches from the left field line, and that brought home two runs, including the tying run. But it wasn’t over yet.
“Tonight wasn’t my best hitting night at all, but when you’re in a hitting situation, you just have to do your job,” said Kirchhoff. “My only goal is to put the ball in play and get a good, solid base hit and luckily it worked in our favor. I was able to get the ball down.”
Makenna Schroeder took her turn. She’s been stepping up as of late, and she also pounded out a two-run hit, a single, and all of a sudden Atlantic was up 7-5.
And that’s how it ended, with Riley Wood striking out three of the four Rams’ batters she faced in the top of the seventh to preserve the victory over Glenwood.
The Trojans had six of their 10 hits in that sixth inning.
“I think we were all positive and I feel that was really important for our success,” said Kirchhoff. “That goes along with the positives, never giving up on ourselves and sticking up with it. Our team played very well the first game, and even the second game. (The nightcap) just didn’t go in our favor.”
The nightcap saw the Rams salvage the split, 6-4.
The Trojans got three runs in the bottom of the third, with Claire Schroder scoring an RBI and Ava Rush coming home on an error for the go-ahead and insurance runs.
But Glenwood pulled to within a run in the top of the fourth. Atlantic retook the two-run lead when Schroeder scored on a passed ball, only for the Rams to score two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.