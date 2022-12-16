Registrations for snowmobiles and OHVs purchased during the 2022 registration cycle expire Dec. 31. Any decal displayed on a machine with a 22 printed on it will no longer be valid for machines used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or the OHV parks. Any registration that is not renewed prior to Jan. 1, 2023, will have a late penalty of $5 applied to the cost of the registration.

– Iowa DNR

