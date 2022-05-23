STUART – The SLMR Late Models headlined some terrific racing Sunday evening at Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway! Feature winners for the night were Ben Kraus, Kolby Sabin, Jeremy Gettler, Tad Pospisil, Eric Stanton, Brayton Carter and Travis Rewerts.
Outlaw Mini Mods were first up for feature racing with Justin Winkler and Gage Hilgenberg on the front row. Winkler led the first 3 laps before a yellow came over the speedway. Once the green came back out it was Ben Kraus taking over and driving away from the field to take the easy win. Kamdyn Haggard finished second with TJ Findlow third, Chase Daniels fourth and Lucas Daniels fifth.
IMCA Sport Compacts were next on the speedway with Elijah Hoyt and Mitchell Bunch pacing the field. Hoyt led early with Bunch getting by on lap 4. Bunch held the top spot until Kolby Sabin cruised by on lap 8. Tyler Fiebelkorn followed Sabin into second but couldn’t close the deal as Sabin would go on to the win. Fiebelkorn finished second with Bunch third, Craig Furstenau fourth and Owen Richards fifth.
Josh Pruitt and Jeremy Gettler brought the IMCA Stock Cars out next with Gettler getting the advantage early on. Cautions on laps 9 and 10 were the only thing slowing Gettler down as he led the distance to take the win. Buck Schafroth crossed in second with Pruitt third, Troy Burkhart fourth and Corey Piffer fifth.
After qualifying and a couple of B-mains filled the field it was the Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models coming to the track next with Jake Neal and Tad Pospisil leading the field to the green flag. Neal controlled the race early and looked to dominate the field, but as the laps wound down it was Jesse Sobbing and Pospisil using the middle and bottom of the wide racing surface to track down the leader. Pospisil made the right moves at the right time and pulled away to take the win. Sobbing finished second with Justin Zeitner third, Corey Zeitner fourth and Bill Leighton fifth.
Blake McCann and Buddy Haidsiak led the IMCA Hobby Stocks out to the track next with Haidsiak leading the first 2 times around. Eric Stanton muscled by on lap 3 and was never seriously challenged as he sailed to the win. Seth Butler finished second with Haidsiak third, Luke Ramsey fourth and Solomon Bennet fifth.
IMCA Northern SportMods were up next with Bryan Morris and Mike Dullard on the front row. After a couple of extended cautions, it was Morris out front and looking strong through the first 9 laps. Izac Mallicoat came to the top spot on lap 10 and looked like he was strong enough to hold off the field, but Brayton Carter had other plans. Carter worked high and low and finally was able to take advantage of a lapped car on lap 16 to take the lead, one he wouldn’t give back as he took the hard-earned win. Mallicoat finished second with Tyler Inman third, Brett Vanderheiden fourth and Jace Whitt fifth.
The last race for the night was the visiting Micro Sprints with Cruz Dickerson and Travis Rewerts bringing the field to the green flag. Rewerts led the first lap with Luke Lane taking over on lap 2. Lane looked strong, but Rewerts found something on the bottom side of the track and took back over the lead on lap 11. Lane searched all over but Rewerts was too strong and went on to the win. Lane finished second with Aidan Leingang third, Dickerson fourth and Toby Mosher fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our fourth event of the year. Sunday and Monday, May 29-30 will see the VanEaton Pork Whole Hog 50 at the Speedway. IMCA Stock Cars will race over both days for the shot at the $5000 to win/$500 feature on Monday, IMCA Modifieds and Northern SportMods run for $1000 to win each day – IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts, IMCA Mod Lites, Outlaw Mini Mods and Micro Sprints complete the card, you won’t want to miss this show! See you then!