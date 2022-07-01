It’s already post-season softball time.
With the state tournaments moved up a week to accommodate the Iowa High School Athletic Union’s new “no contact” week, Class 1A and 2A teams begin what they hope will be a post-season road ending at the state tournament, July 18-22 at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Audubon, CAM and Riverside each have games in Class 1A, while ACGC opens up play in Class 2A.
All games are 7 p.m., with the winners moving on to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 6. That’s when Exira-EHK and Griswold in Class 1A and AHSTW in Class 2A begin their post-season bids.
Class 1A – Region 2
West Harrison (1-20) at Audubon (11-13) : Of today’s area first-round matches, this is the only one where both teams did not meet during the regular season.
The Wheelers lost their last two regular-season games, but led CAM for the balance of their non-conference game before falling 3-2. Jordan Porsch (25), Victoria Asmus (24) and Kylee Hartl (20) each have more than 20 hits, with Porsch and Asmus both above .300 hitting. Both pitchers are dependable: Kali Irlmeier has a 1.84 ERA and Alexis Obermeier has 92 strikeouts, and both have walked just 33 batters. If they can can take advantage of the Hawkeyes’ pitching – both pitchers have a combined ERA north of 11 runs per game – this game can be won.
Rylee Evans has an average of .396 and has 15 RBI to lead the Hawkeyes, whose only win was a 14-12 slugfest over Whiting.
Woodbine, the top seed on the Wheelers’ half of the bracket, will host the winner on Wednesday.
Class 1A – Region 3
Sidney (7-10) at Riverside (6-19): Riverside won a regular-season meeting over Sidney, 7-3, on June 11. Elly Henderson (30 hits, .429 batting average, 31 runs) and Ayla Richardson (23 hits, .359 batting average, 27 RBI) are the big offensive threats for the Lady Dawgs. Richardson has five wins and an ERA of 7.75, with 96 strikeouts in 136.1 innings of work.
For the Cowgirls, Kaden Payne has 18 hits and a .429 batting average, with nine RBI and three extra-base hits, including a home run. Makenna Laumann will probably get the call in the circle, with a 5.58 ERA in 64 innings worked; she’s struck out 44 batters.
Exira-EHK will host the the winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Petersen Park in Kimballton.
Stanton (4-19) at CAM (14-9): CAM wrapped up third place in a pretty solid Rolling Valley Conference, and won an 11-1 contest over Stanton on June 2.
Marissa Spieker has four home runs among seven extra-base hits, while Emma Follmann has five doubles among her seven that have gone for two or more bags. Spieker also has driven in 15 runs, a Cougar high. They’re perfect in 34 stolen base attempts. Follmann (7-4) and Helen Riker (6-5) have split the pitching duties and have a combined ERA of 2.22.
The Viqueens have the stronger bats – .296 batting average as a team vs. the Cougars’ .260 – with four batters north of .300: Abby Birke, Elly McDonald, Bree Mitchell and Jenna Stephens.
The victor travels to Tabor to play either East Mills or Fremont-Mills.
Class 2A – Region 4
Panorama (1-24) at ACGC (6-18): ACGC opened the season 1-11 but have gone 5-7 starting with a 12-4 win over Boyer Valley at its home invitational. The Chargers have two close wins over the Panthers during the regular season, 7-4 and 15-14. Reagan Carney has the key bat, with an average of .397, 25 hits, 13 runs and 13 RBIs; Sophie Dorsey (.327) and Jenna Rowley (.304) also have batting averages above .300. Just 23 of their 136 hits have gone for extra bases. Emerson Van Meter has four wins and an ERA of 8.36, with 62 strikeouts in 73.2 innings of work.
The Panthers, whose lone win was a 14-12 victory over Madrid, give up 15 runs on average per game. Jaidyn Sellers is the team’s top offensive producer with a .569 average, with 33 hits and three home runs, but has batted in just six runs. Jazmyn Sellers has 25 RBIs despite an average of .278, with Grace Weber the only other Panther with a batting average above .300 (at .317).
The winner travels to Truro to take on Interstate 35, the regional’s overall top seed.