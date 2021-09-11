* CAM 52, West Harrison 14: Lane Spieker has already surpassed 1,000 yards total yards offense and 19 touchdowns, crossing the mark after a 200-yard night in a win over the Hawkeyes Friday night at Mondamin.
Spieker gained 200 yards on the ground and scored five touchdowns in the victory. Colby Rich had five catches for 60 yards, while Joe Kauffman had 103 total yards, including 64 receiving and two touchdowns.
The Cougars forced seven Hawkeye turnovers, including five interceptions, in rolling to the victory.
* East Mills 71, Griswold 12: The Tigers trailed 49-0 at halftime but scored twice after halftime in the Iowa eight-man District 9 contest Friday at Malvern.
No statistics were available Saturday afternoon.
* Woodbine 64, Exira-EHK 12: The Tigers went on a three-touchdown run in the second quarter to lead 42-6 at halftime and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Spartans Friday night in Woodbine.
The Spartans trailed just 22-6 after the first quarter.
No statistics were available for the contest as of Saturday afternoon.
* Southwest Valley 14, AHSTW 12: The Vikings fell just a two-point conversion short after Kyle Sternberg's 5-yard touchdown run made it a two-point game.
The Vikings fell to 1-2 on the year.