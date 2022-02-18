BOYS
CLASS 1A
AHSTW 60, Audubon 34: AHSTW overcame Audubon's challenge in the first half and pulled away in the second half for a 60-34 win in Iowa Class 1A district semifinal action Thursday night in Avoca.
The game was actually much closer than the lopsided final indicates. In fact after AHSTW opened the game with an 11-2 run, the Wheelers fought back, thanks to the long-range shooting of Carson Bauer, to take the lead after the first quarter 14-13.
The Wheelers scrappy defense kept them in the game while the shooting went cold. By the half the Wheelers were down by just five in a game where the lead bounced back and forth.
The Vikings picked up the pace in the second half, forcing Wheeler turnovers and putting their perimeter shooting into action to lead by 15 after the third quarter and went home with the win.
Brayden Lund was on fire in the second half, scoring 21 of his 22 points in the second half to pace the Vikings, now 21-1 with a Tuesday night date with Exira-EHK in the Class 1A District 15 final at Harlan. Raydden Grobe carried the load in the first half with 18 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
The Wheelers season ends with a 9-13 record. Carson Bauer had a team-high 16 but no one else was in double figures.
Exira-EHK 46, IKM-Manning 42: Cash Emgarten's clutch basket in the lane and a pair of Trey Petersen free throws helped seal the Spartan's Iowa Class 1A District 15 semifinal win over the Wolves Thursday night in Avoca.
Coach Doug Newton's Exira-EHK team is now in the District 15 final at Harlan, and gets a rematch against fifth-ranked AHSTW. The Vikings beat the Spartans 81-65 during a regular-season meeting on Jan. 29.
Aiden Flathers led the Spartans with 16 points to lead the Spartans past the Wolves, who were seeking their second post-season upset after beating CAM earlier in the week. The Wolves (7-16) got 15 from Ross Kusel and 10 from Kristians Upmalis.
The Spartans are now 15-8.
CLASS 2A
Panorama 59, ACGC 47: The Panthers won the rubber match of the season between the two West Central Activities Conference foes with a convincing Iowa Class 2A District 15 semifinal win Thursday night in Van Meter.
ACGC won the first meeting, 65-64, before Panorama won the second meeting 65-57.
The Chargers ended their best season in school history with a 17-5 record. Miles Kading, Preston Kopaska and Dallas Jacob were all seniors playing their final game.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Stanton 56, CAM 47: The Cougars ended the season Friday with a loss to the Iowa Class 1A No. 12-ranked Viqueens in the Region 8 semifinal.
The Cougars led 22-19 at halftime, and still led 40-36 with five minutes left, but the Viqueens went on a late 18-7 run to come from behind and snatch victory. Eva Steffensen had a game-high 22 points, but no other CAM player had more than seven. The Viqueens made 15 of 19 free throws in the second half, and were led by Jenna Stephens' 16 points.
The Cougars were 19-5 on the year and will bid adieu to seniors Mallory Behnken, Grace Hensley and Marissa Spiekler.
Exira-EHK 58, East Mills 40: The Spartans advanced to within one step of the Iowa Class 1A state girls' basketball tournament with a solid Region 8 semifinal victory over the Wolverines Friday in Elk Horn.
Coach Tom Petersen's fifth-ranked Spartans, in improving to 21-1, built a 32-20 halftime lead and expanded the advantage to 45-26 after three quarters.
Four Spartans were in double figures: Mollie Rasmussen with a game-high 20, Shay Burmeister and Quinn Grubbs with 11 each and Macy Emgarten with 10.
The Spartans will play Stanton, a 56-47 winner over CAM, at a site to be announced.