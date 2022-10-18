CLASS 1A
* Griswold 3, Coon Rapdis-Bayard: The Tigers swept the Crusaders with set scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16 Monday night in Griswold to advance to Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
Linsey Keiser scored three ace serves while Carolina Arcia, Makenna Askeland, Ryleigh Harrison and Whitney Pennock each added an ace each. Arcia led the defense with 13 digs, put up 28 assists and had a kill and a block assist. Makenna Askeland led the offense with 18 kills for a season high six kills per set and picked up 11 digs and had a block assist.
The Tigers (18-14) meet East Mills Wednesday night in Malvern.
* CAM 3, Exira-EHK 0: The recent Rolling Valley Conference tournament champions ousted the Spartans, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16.
Eva Steffensen had 10 kills while Bree Bower set things up with 15 assists. Defensviely, the Cougars had 25 digs with Meredith Rich recording seven and Reese Snyder and Steffensen five each. Steffensen had three blocks as well.
Hailey Bieker had seven digs and Shay Burmeister six for the Spartans (11-24). Burmeister also had five kills in the Spartans' final match of the season.
CAM improved to 24-7 and will host Tri-Center today in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
* Audubon 3, Nodaway Valley 0: After a close first set, the Wheelers had a little bit easier time in sets 2 and 3 but still came away with the sweep over the Wolverines, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18, Monday night in Audubon.
Mattie Nielsen had 14 of her team's 29 kills and added eight digs on defense, while Harlow Miller was also strong at the net with 11 kills. Addie Hocker set up the offense with 26 assists. Nielsen, Miller and Kali Irlmeier each had three blocks.
The Wheelers (15-16) face seventh-ranked Ankeny Christian on Wednesday.
* Riverside 3, Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 0: The Lady Dawgs improved to 30-5 with a relatively easy 25-14, 25-7, 25-13 win over the Eagles Monday night in Oakland.
Ayla Richardson had 21 assists, seven ace serves and give digs, while Sophia Taylor had eight kills and Veronica Andrusyshyn and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell seven kills each.
Next up: Council Bluffs St. Albert.
CLASS 2A
* AHSTW 3, IKM-Manning 1: The Lady Vikes downed the Lady Wolves 25-6, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, to set up a Class 2A regional quarerfinal match at Region 3 top seed Missouri Valley.
Hallie Goodman had 28 assists and 10 digs, while Saydi Pausen added 14 kills and Delaney Goshorn nine kills. The Lady Vikes had 33 kills total. Paulsen had 11 digs as well.
AHSTW is now 9-24.