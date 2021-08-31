BOYS
Class 1A
1. Earlham, 2. ACGC, 3. Maquoketa Valley, 4. South Winneshiek, 5. Ogden, 6. Bellevue, 7. Madrid, 8. Hudson, 9. Pekin, 10. Central Decatur, 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 12. Nodaway Valley, 13. Mason City Newman, 14. Columbus, 15. Central Springs, 16. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 17. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 18. Cascade 19. Tri-Center, 20. Manson Northwest Webster.
Class 2A
1. Danville-New London, 2. Hull Western Christian, 3. Tipton, 4. Des Moines Christian, 5. Williamsburg, 6. Mid-Prairie, 7. Orange City Unity Christian, 8. Davis County, 9. Monticello, 10. Waukon, 11. Jesup, North Fayette Valley, 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 13. Denver, 14. East Marshall, 15. Albia, 16. Spirit Lake, 17. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 18. Okoboji, 19. North Fayette Valley, 20. Clarinda.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2. North Polk, 3. Pella, 4. Marion, 5. Decorah, 6. Carlisle, 7. Glenwood, 8. MOC-Floyd Valley, 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 10. Center Point-Urbana, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12. Clear Creek Amana, 13. Dubuque Wahlert, 14. ADM, 15. Solon, 16. Davenport Assumption, 17. Washington, 18. Newton, 19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 20. Fort Madison.
Class 4A
1. Sioux City North, 2. West Des Moines Dowling, 3. Iowa City High, 4. Iowa City Liberty, 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 6. Johnston, 7. Cedar Falls, 8. Cedar Rapdis Prairie, 9. Pleasant Valley, 10. Norwalk, 11. Ankeny, 12. Iowa City West, 13. Urbandale, 14. West Des Moines Valley, 15. Ankeny Centennial, 16. Waukee, 17. Linn-Mar, 18. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 19. Bettendorf, 20. Ames.
GIRLS
Class 1A
1. South Winneshiek, 2. Hudson, 3. Pekin, 4. Iowa City Regina, 5. Logan-Magnolia, 6. Kee, 7. Mason City Newman, 8. North Linn, 9. Earlham, 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 11. Manson Northwest Webster, 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 13. Baxter, 14. Collins-Maxwell, 15. Panorama, 16. ACGC, 17. Sumner-Fredricksburg, 18. Nashua-Plainfield, 19. West Fork, 20. Montezuma.
Class 2A
1. Mid-Prairie, 2. Williamsburg, 3. Denver, 4. Tipton, 5. Jesup, 6. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 7. Orange City Unity Christian, 8. Van Meter, 9. Starmont, 10. Cherokee, 11. Roland-Story, 12. Davis County, 13. Des Moines Christian, 14. Dike-New Hartford, 15. Okoboji, 16. Danville, 16. Chariton, 17. North Fayette Valley, 18. PCM of Monroe, 19. Chariton, 20. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson.
Class 3A
1. Ballard, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. Sioux City Heelan, 4. Dubuque Wahlert, 5. Solon, 6. Pella, 7. Davenport Assumption, 8. Center Point-Urbana, 9. Glenwood, 10. Spencer, 11. Carlisle, 12. Decorah, 13. Waverly-Shell Rock, 14. Winterset, 15. Western Dubuque, 16. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 17. Harlan, 18. North Polk, 19. MOC-Floyd Valley, 20. Marion.
Class 4A
1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Johnston, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Johnston, 5. West Des Moines Dowling, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7. West Des Moines Valley, 8. Bettendorf, 9. Southeast Polk, 10. Ankeny Centennial, 11. Linn-Mar, 12. Indianola, 13. Urbandale, 14. Dubuque Senior, 15. Iowa City High, 16. Iowa City Liberty, 17. Cedar Falls, 18. Waukee, 19. Norwalk, 20. Iowa City West.