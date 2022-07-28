Macy Emgarten and Mollie Rasmussen have consistently been among southwest Iowa’s best athletes the past four seasons, in both basketball and softball.
ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: E-EHK's Emgarten, Rasmussen earn Class 1A softball first-team honors
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
- Court Report - Criminal - June 14 through July 1
- Court Reports - Criminal - June 14 to July 1
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Loads of area all-district athletes for baseball, softball
- Asay trial continued to September
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- Iowa Public Information Board dismisses turbine-related complaints against Tama County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.