One part of her collegiate athletic career down, a new chapter about to begin.
As Taylor McCreedy was wrapping up another successful run at the Iowa State Fair’s equestrian show last week, the multi-talented former Atlantic standout was getting ready for a new phase of her track and cross country career.
It’s been a time of reflection for the Iowa Central Community College standout and Northwest Missouri State-bound McCreedy. All the coaches and fellow athletes, and all the challenges she’s faced that have helped her and shaped who she’s become along the way.
“I talked with Varg (Atlantic cross country coach Dan Vargason) this morning, because they had time trials,” she said. “Over the summer, I’ve talked quite a bit with Belle Berg, just because she’s my neighbor and I see her running all the time, so when I see her running, I’ll give her a little bit of motivation on running.”
And it’s those experiences that has McCreedy sharing some advice with future athletes, including those with aspirations of greater things.
“Don’t give up,” she said. “Times are going to get hard and you’re going to have to face adversity at some point in your athletic career. Just remember you’ll come out better because of it on the other side. It’s just one hurdle you’ll have to get over and it happens to everyone.
“Rest is insanely important, which I know it’s hard for runners to take off days,” she added. “It’s crucial. I was one of those myself.”
Her competitive spirit has been with her all the way.
“Being able to battle through (challenges) has made me tougher as a competitor,” she said. “I used to be kind of uncomfortable and hurting, but being able to push through that pain has been one of the positive outcomes.”
She’s spent a lot of time training, stepping it up from high school and the junior college level on to the NCAA Division II level. Putting in a lot of mileage in high school helped her to a sixth-place finish at the Iowa Class 3A state cross country meet her sophomore year (2018), her highest of four state meets.
“In college, my mileage got a lot higher, and I’m more of a mileage-based runner,” she admitted, noting she tries to get 45-50 miles in a week during the pre-season. “Moving up hasn’t been a problem.”
But she says she’s ready to get started as a Bearcat and achieve new successes, both on the course and track.
This past spring, McCreedy wrapped up a successful career at Iowa Central, becoming an eight-time NJCAA All-American in both cross country and track. Three of those honors came split over cross country and the half-marathon, with another in indoor track and the rest coming in outdoor track.
A year ago, McCreedy was part of the Tritons’ women’s cross country squad that placed fifth at the national meet, followed by a championship in the women’s half-marathon.
McCreedy helped anchor the Tritons to a fifth-place national finish in cross country in the fall of 2021, and a third-place finish in the half-marathon that same fall. The half-marathon is where a team’s top-three runners combine for one race. The distance medley and 4x800-medley relays each placed second in indoor track, and outdoors she competed in the steeplechase and 5,000-meter run.
High school doesn’t have a steeplechase race, but McCreedy had some previous experience in that 3,000-meter event, competing at the Iowa Games and Junior Olympics.
“More because it’s an event where you’re able to do it or not,” she said. “It takes a special talent to do steeplechase because it is kind of a difficult race to do.”
McCreedy credits ICCC cross country coach Dee Brown with helping formulate a game plan for the national championship half-marathon, the school’s sixth.
“He gave us a game plan, me and my teammates our goals in that race and being able to pull off what other people didn’t think we could do,” said McCreedy. “And coach Alexis Kauzlarich was rock solid during the track season keeping everyone positive through a long season, and then coach Sierra Stucky probably helped with my biggest goals in my college career ... build my confidence and she’s just been rock solid for me. She ran for Iowa Central and understand what we were going through and helped us believe in ourselves.”
And there were new friends, close ones at ICCC.
“I was really good friends with two of our top three runners (Chloe Garcia-Grafing and Zinash Valen),” she said. “We were a good top three because we took over during different times in workouts, so we were able to push each other in different ways. Chlose was the pacer for more of our speed workout days, and I was the pacer for mid-distance stuff and Zinash for our longer runs. We all balanced each other well because we all had our individual strengths.”
Winning the title, it was an interesting race, said McCreedy. She was the pacer for the first 12 miles, while Valen was the counter, or someone who kept track of teams to watch out for. Garcia-Grafing was the pacer near the end.
“We just talked each other through the half-marathon,” said McCreedy. “We reminded each other it’s a long race and we don’t have to make any drastic movements right away.
“After we finished, we all finished right after each other, we kind of knew we had the title because we were the first team to get our top three past the finish line,” she continued. “The fact that we got to get championship rings is a reminder that teamwork is above all and that you’re able to accomplish things that people might not think you’re able to do.”
But really, it’s been that way all throughout her career. She came back from various injuries and illnesses in high school.
Vargason, one of her high school coaches, has confidence she’ll be exceptionally successful on the NCAA stage.
“It’s exciting to see the success she’s had over at Iowa Central, and now being able to take her talents to Northwest,” he said. “We knew out of high school she was very talented and I think some of her injuries scared her off, but now we’re starting to see now that she’s healthy and recovered what she’s capable of doing.
“It’s awesome to see a hard working kid where hard work is paying off,” he continued.
Vargason noted what she’s learned at Atlantic – getting used to distance running and so forth – gave her a good foundation for future success.
“The big thing with Taylor was that she was a driven kid,” he said. “As coaches, it was keep her healthy and on the right track. Keep training her. She was one of those kids where it was easy coaching. She did what she needed to do. She did off-season work and lifted weights, and all of those things. She’s going to do great at Northwest, and I’m excited.”
At Northwest Missouri State, McCreedy will major in animal science with a minor in agri-business. And it’s those ag-based activities that have also helped shape her all-around competitiveness and character.
“Commitment,” she said of what she’s learned from such organizations as FFA and 4-H. “Having to do things you don’t always want to do at the time but you know you need to do.”
She’s had plenty of younger runners look up to her along the way. One of those runners is Iowa-bound Ava Rush. In an interview last winter, Rush noted she learned a lot about herself and competing from the her.
“She’s an outstanding runner and role model,” said Rush of McCreedy. “She really showed what hard work can do, especially going into high school, and this is what you can accomplish if you do it. She pushed me getting into high school with the new workouts, and having someone to chase was really neat.”
This fall, she’ll be running the cross country courses around the Midwest, starting with the Griffion Highlight Friday, Sept. 1, in St. Joseph, Mo. In track, she’ll specialize in the 3000-meter run in indoor, and the steelpechase outside. The biggest question is whether she’ll move to the 5K race or compete in maybe a shorter race, such as the 1500-meter race.
“We’re kind of a tight top pack,” said McCreedy. “Depending on the day, I could be the (No.) 1 runner or (No.) 4 runner. It’s wherever they need me.”
For the most part, she’s not had the same injuries as in high school. At nationals however, she ran on a bruised heel bone and a dislocated bone in her foot.
“I knew it was a 50-50 shot that I would finish the race,” she said. “I knew I at least wanted to go give it a shot because I would bully myself all summer if I didn’t go at least give it a shot.”
She heads to Maryville on Aug. 15 to get things situated and go through pre-season activities, before staying down in Maryville for good after the school year starts.
“I’m excited for the new challenge and also just the newness of everything, having a new coach and new team, meeting and making new friends that way,” she said. “I’m just excited for the next chapter and seeing how different it is compared to high school or even a community college.”