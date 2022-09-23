ANITA – The CAM Cougars beat the Audubon Wheelers in district play Friday night, 42-8.
CAM struck first, thanks to a run from junior Austin Williams, who took the ball from the Cougars 26 all the way to the end zone at the 8:52 mark in the first quarter. However, the Cougars couldn’t make the 2-point conversion.
With the score 6-0, the Wheelers answered with their own run from their own 15 yard line, courtesy of senior Manny Beisswnger. Audubon made their 2-point conversion and held the lead 8-6 until almost the end of the first quarter.
After that score, the Cougars started a drive at their own 10 yard line, which led to their second touchdown of the game at the 1:56 mark, thanks to a pass to junior Jack Follmann. After taking the lead 14-8, CAM took control of the game, scoring four more touchdowns and keeping Audubon out of the end zone for the rest of the night. Follmann had three more touchdowns, and Williams had one.
CAM Coach Barry Bower said having “relentless pursuit” on defense, being able to run the ball and not making turnovers was the key to the win.
“That effort and that running- it was just absolutely tremendous,” Bower said “When you don’t turn the ball over, you put yourself in a position to win. That’s what we did tonight.”
Audubon Coach Sean Birks said the way CAM played made it tough for the Wheelers to succeed.
“They were more physical then we were (and) that was the difference,” Birks said.
CAM will travel to Exira-EHK next Friday, and Bower said CAM will have to play well to defeat another district opponent.
“This district is a tough district,” Bower said. “I have all the respect in the world for (Coach Tom Petersen). I love him to death, and I think he does a great job. We’re going to have to keep on our toes and play really good football.”
Audubon will face Coon Rapids-Bayard at home next Friday at the end of Homecoming week.
“We knew there’s three other good teams (Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Harrison and CAM) in the district, and we lost to one of them tonight, and there’s three that go to the playoffs,” Birks said. “So we’ve got to find a way to win the next two. And that starts next week with CRB. They’re going to be physical and they’re going to be athletic, just like some of the other teams we’ve struggled with. We’ve got to find a way to right the ship.”