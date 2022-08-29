092121-nt-atlanticswim04.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Lexi Reynolds shows her form during the 500-yard freestyle during Atlantic’s dual vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central Monday, Sept. 20, at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Reynolds was second in this race but earlier won the 200-yard freestyle.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

ATLANTIC – As of this week, the Atlantic girls’ swimming team has just three members on it.

Tags

Trending Food Videos