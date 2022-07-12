It’s this year’s senior class – Ethan Follmann – Joe Kauffman, Lane Spieker, Colby Rich, Cade Ticknor – that have been the catalyst for this year’s success at CAM.
All five were in football, Follmann took fifth at the state wrestling meet (as part of Atlantic-CAM’s wrestling program), and they all competed at the state track meet.
Now, the quintet is looking for one more taste of glory: State baseball.
Standing in the way of the eighth-ranked Cougars, as they hope to lock up the school’s first state tournament trip since 2017, is Ogden.
Game time for tonight’s Substate 7 contest is 7 p.m. at Bondurant-Farrar Middle School, Bondurant.
For the fifth time in the past six seasons, CAM (26-2) has reached the substate game. Coach Dan Daugherty’s Cougars made the state ticket in 2017, but haven’t made the state’s elite eight since.
CAM, behind that strong, illustrious senior class, got to today’s game with a big sixth-inning rally to blast past Lamoni, 7-3.
Ogden upset Ankeny Christian, 3-2, in an eight-inning district final Saturday. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the West Central Activities Conference with a 15-6 record and are 23-9 overall.
Ogden has three state trips to its credit, including most recently in 1999 and 2012, never advancing past the quarterfinals. CAM will be trying for its second state trip in school history, the aforementioned 2017 appearance its only one.
SATURDAY REWIND
In the district final against Ankeny Christian, the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth, only for the Eagles to rally with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. The winning run came in the top of the eighth and the Bulldogs held on to hand the Eagles just their second loss of the year.
Dylan Perdue had a home run, while Kaden Moorman and Keegan Tews each had RBIs in the contest. Aiden Kathman got the win in relief, striking out three of the six batters he faced to secure the District 13 championship. Stellen Wagner, the starter, struck out six in 6-1/3 innings of work, giving up seven hits.
In Anita, CAM had a 3-0 lead before Lamoni tied the game in the top of the sixth. The Cougars responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Colby Rich’s two-run, two-out single to right sparking the uprising. Joe Kauffman’s infield single and Rich scoring on a wild pitch completed the rally, and the Cougars held on to get the District 14 title.
THE LINES
For Ogden, Perdue has the best batting average among starters with a .361 average and a .431 on-base percentage, scoring 15 runs on 35 hits, 19 of those going for extra bases, and 17 RBIs. Jack Christensen (.330 average, .425 on-base, 27 runs on 30 hits and 10 RBIs) and Tanner Rohe (.300 average, .388 on-base, 27 hits including eight doubles, 21 RBIs) are also hitters to watch for. Caleb Wisecup, as a pinch runner, has scored 20 runs.
Like CAM, the Bulldogs are aggressive on the basepaths, with 119 steals in 125 attempts. Defensively, the Bulldogs have committed 65 errors.
On the mound, while Wagner (8-2) is their primary starter, the Bulldogs could also go with Perdue (4-2, 2.10 ERA, 32 strikeouts vs. eight walks in 36-2/3 innings) or Noah Lingren (3-1, 2.53, 15 strikeouts vs. eight walks in 36 innings). Wagner has 55 K’s and has walked 16 in 56.2 innings, while Kathman (5-2) has a 3.32 ERA and sat down 46 vs. 15 free passes in his 46.1 innings.
CAM has a team-hitting average of .346, compared to Ogden’s .268. Lane Spieker, among the top 10 statewide in batting average, has a .535 average and a .618 on-base percentage, with 58 runs on 46 hits, including an eye-popping 13 home runs among his 24 extra-baggers, and 40 RBIs. Colby Rich (.416), Joe Kauffmann (.405), Ethan Follmann (.402) and Jack Follmann (.301) are also hitting above .300, and have collectively driven an additional 132 runs.
The Cougars have stolen 105 bases on 109 attempts. Defense is sound, with just 42 errors.
Kauffman picked up the win in the Lamoni game, throwing 46 pitches, while Ticknor threw 67 in a starting role. That could mean Spieker could start, with his 6-1 record and 0.72 ERA, with 78 strikeouts vs. 14 walks in 38-2/3 innings. Ticknor (5-1) has a 1.99 ERA and has struck out 59 vs. 22 walks, also in 38-2/3 innings. Brody Paulsen (2.67 ERA), Rich (3.34 ERA) and Ethan Follmann (4.42 ERA) are each 3-0.