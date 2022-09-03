Audubon 50, Boyer Valley 13: The Wheelers got their first win this season Friday, taking immediate control of the game and scoring on their first three drives, courtesy of Evan Alt, Manny Beisswenger and Aaron Olsen.
While still in the first quarter, the Wheelers had managed to jump ahead 22-0 over the Bulldogs. Boyer Valley Quarterback Drew Volkmann found the end zone in the first quarter to make the score 22-7, but the Wheelers continued to add points thanks to two more scores by Olsen, and by halftime the score was 36-7 favoring the Wheelers.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks was pleased with how his team was able to be more consistent and clean up some of the mistakes they had made in their losses.
“I thought tonight we played a lot cleaner of a game,” Bierks said after the game.” I thought we did things more consistently.I thought our energy and effort was a lot better tonight.
"We are starting to see some improvement.”
The Wheelers will take on Fremont Mills at 7 p.m. Friday. Birks said will be a big challenge since the players are big, physical and well coached.
“They’re a program we tried to measure ourselves up against since dropping to 8-man,” Birks said. “I’ve got the utmost respect for their coaches, their kids. They’re also classy, they always play the right way. They just want to punch you in the mouth. They’re just smash mouth (football) and they’re really, really good at it.”
Bedford 70, Griswold 6: The Tigers fell behind 49-0 at halftime as five different Bulldogs scored on the ground in Friday's game.
The Tigers (0-2, 0-1 District 9) will host East Union in their home opener on Friday.
West Harrison 35, Exira-EHK 32: Trey Petersen completed 15 passes for 324 yards, but it wasn't enough as the Hawkeyes' Mason McIntosh snuck in from yard out with four seconds left for the winning score.
There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter of the game at Mondamin. Exira-EHK fell to 1-1, 0-1 Iowa eight-man District 10, and will host Woodbine for homecoming on Friday night.
Council Bluffs St. Albert 30, Riverside 28: The Falcons' Kyle Irwin connected on a 29-yard field goal with 1:17 left to come from behind and win Friday night in Oakland.
Riverside led 20-14 after Jaxon Gordon went in from 1 yard out. Grady Jeppesen scored on a 14-yard keeper for the Bulldogs' first score of the season, taking advantage of a Falcons' turnover.
Jeppesen finished 10-18 passing for 212 yards with a touchdown, and added another rushing touchdown to finish with 94 yards on the ground. The second TD from Jeppesen on a 40-yard run put the Falcons 28-27 before St. Albert went on their game-winning drive.
AHSTW 50, Earlham 28: The Iowa Class A 10th-ranked Vikings got 146 yards rushing and five total touchdowns from Luke Sternberg in the victory over the Cardinals Friday in Avoca.
Brayden Lund added 110 yards receiving and a score, and Kyle Sternberg threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Henry Lund, Nick Denning and Aidan Martin had 11, nine and eight tackles each.