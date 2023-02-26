GRIMES – When two teams step on the floor, only one can walk away the winner. Unfortunately for the scrappy ACGC Chargers, Saturday night wasn’t their night.
It was certainly Grand View Christian’s night, however, as the top-ranked Thunder rolled to a 106-49 victory in the Iowa Class 1A boys’ basketball substate championship contest at Meadows Middle School in Grimes.
The Chargers came out cold, allowing Grand View Christian to put up 12 unanswered points in the first quarter before the Chargers started scoring with Noah Kading putting up a 3-point shot. At the end of the first quarter the Chargers trailed by 10 points.
Coming out to start the second quarter, ACGC battled hard to keep pace with the Thunder, dropping 3-point baskets as often as they could, but struggled to contain Grand View’s Josh Sanderson, who scored 35 points on the night, most of them three-pointers.
At half, the Chargers trailed the Thunder 51-26.
At the beginning of the third quarter, the wheels came off for the Chargers. Grand View fired off nearly 20 unanswered points, resulting in a continuous clock. ACGC continued to battle for every point they scored, but at the end of the third quarter, the Chargers were down by nearly 50 points.
The open of the final quarter, the Chargers continued to battle, but the Thunder’s size and ability to shoot 3-point baskets continued to overpower the tired and scrappy Chargers. At the end of the night, Grand View advanced to the state tournament on March 6, while ACGC closed out their season.
ACGC was led in scoring by senior Brock Littler and sophomore Jathan South, who had 10 points apiece. Sophomore Payton Policky contributed nine points to the effort. Senior Ben Marsh and sophomore Noah Kading led on the boards, with each picking up four rebounds.
Charger head coach Lance Kading, while hoping for a different outcome, was upbeat about the future of ACGC boys’ basketball.
“We’ll have a good senior class next year, with Anthony (Solorzano) and Nate (Chance), and Lance (Bunde), and Carter Neff,” he said. “And more in the junior class next year with Payton (Policky), Noah (Kading), Jathan (South), and Mason (Whal). We’ll bring the freshmen along a little bit, and everybody gets a year older and stronger.
“I like the direction our program is going in, for sure,” Kading continued.
Kading said he could see the team back in the district championship next season.
“It’s a fun environment,” he said.
Marsh was proud of how he and his teammates played against the strong Grand View team.
“In practice all week, we’ve been stressing, ‘shoot the ball,’ no matter what, shoot the ball,” he said. “Me and a couple guys this morning went and shot a bunch of shots, so it was just being myself, I guess.”
Littler had similar comments about the game.
“On offense, they had a box in one on me, so I had to find a runaround and get open because they were face-guarding me,” he said. “On defense, I was guarding Sanderson, who was their best player, and it didn’t go too well as he got 35 points. He’s just really good and didn’t miss very many shots.”
Littler said for the spring sports season, he plans to double sport, playing golf for the Chargers as well as running track.
Senior Alex Spack, who came in off the bench during the game shared his thoughts on the game.
“We definitely had to come in here definitely shooting our best, which obviously we didn’t,” he said. “But we had to come out here and play our hearts out, play our hardest to at least have a chance.
“Coach says we are one of the teams, and I think in Class 1A, that had a chance with shooting talent to beat them,” he continued. “We knew we could do it, we had the confidence coming in, we all had the energy in practice yesterday (Friday) that we are going to beat this team and we are going win this. It didn’t end up that way, but coach said we were supposed to come out here and play our hearts out and have fun. So, we have to keep our heads up for the people who come in next year and we can come back and do the same thing.”
ACGC closes the season with a 16-9 mark, while Grand View Christian (24-0) will face off against New London (19-6) out of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference at 10:30 am on March 6.