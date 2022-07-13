The post-season honors are out for all-Hawkeye Ten Conference softball, and a veteran and a newcomer are Atlantic's representatives for the conference's post-season honors.
Jada Jensen, the talented multi-sport junior for the Trojans, was one of five unanimous all-conference selections. The third-baseman by trade, Jensen led the offense with a .434 average and .507 on-base percentage, scored 39 runs on 49 hits, with 21 of those hits going for extra-bases including five home runs, and drove in 42 runs. She was also perfect in 19 stolen base attempts.
Other unanimous Hawkeye Ten picks were Creston's Nevaeh Randall, Glenwood's Allison Koontz, Harlan's Tianna Kasperbauer, and Carroll Kuemper Catholic's Jordan Schwabe.
Joining Jensen in all-conference honors was Zoey Kirchhoff, who made a great debut as an eighth grader. She hit .294 and had a .328 on-base percentage, with 35 hits, 10 going for extra bases including a home run, and 23 RBIs. An outfielder, she also was the team's top pitcher, with a 2.94 ERA, striking out 174 batters and walking just 38 in 126 innings of work, and compiled a record of 11-10.
Second-team selections for Atlantic were senior Malena Woodward (first baseman) and junior Ava Rush (shortstop/second base).
Honorable mention picks were first baseman Riley Wood and outfielder Madison Huddleson.
Conference champion Creston led the post-team honors with seven named tot he top-two teams, four making the first team.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
First team
Atlantic: Jada Jensen*, Zoey Kirchhoff. Carroll Kuemper: Kenzie Schon, Jordan Schwabe*, Kamryn Venner. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick. Creston: Morgan Driskell, Jersey Foote, Gracie Hagle, Nevaeh Randall*. Denison-Schleswig: Kaitlyn Bruhn. Glenwood: Allison Koontz*, Coryl Matheny. Harlan: Tianna Kasperbauer*. Shenandoah: Jenna Burdof.
* Denotes unanimous selection.
Second team
Atlantic: Ava Rush, Malena Woodward. Carroll Kuemper: Kenadee Loew, Hailey Ostrander. Clarinda: Presley Jobe. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Alexis Narmi. Creston: Ava Adamson, Haile Evans, Taryn Fredrickson. Denison-Schleswig: Cambri Brodersen, Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Sara Kolle. Harlan: Jordan Heese, Madison Kjergaard. Red Oak: Merced Ramirez. Shenandoah: Brooklen Black.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Madison Huddleson, Riley Wood. Carroll Kuemper: Kaylie Diercksen, Melinda Schaefer. Clarinda: Hailee Knight, Addy Wagoner. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Alyssa Griffin, Gracie Hays, Mahri Manz. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Jessica McMartin, Kylie Wesack. Creston: Keely Coen. Denison-Schleswig: Hannah Slater. Glenwood: Maddison Barrett, McKenna Koehler. Harlan: Ella Plagman. Red Oak: Jaydin Lindsay. Shenandoah: Caroline rogers.