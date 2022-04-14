Atlantic golfers runner-up at Fox Run
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Atlantic boys golf team braved another wind-driven cold afternoon on the links, this time placing second at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central-hosted Invitational.
Lane Nelson finished third in the standings with a 79, while Garrett McLaren carded an 83 for fourth place. Cruz Weaver also finished in the top 10 with his round of 86.
Roth Den Beste finished with a 92 to round out the day's scoring. Cooper Jipsen (94) and Tristan Hayes (101) also competed for the Trojans.
"Going into this meet, we knew we could play better and had a good shot of winning it," said coach Ed Den Beste, noting the meet would come down to the host Titans, the Trojans, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Glenwood. "Lane continued his good play. Garrett also played pretty well. Need to see him get into the 70s though. Cruz has really picked up his game. Good to see him in the mid 80s.
"Roth had a tough start but came back and finished OK," said Den Beste. "Cooper shot his best this year which is good to see. Tristan had a lot of struggles today. Hopefully he can fix a few things and get it back to where he can compete for top 4."
The Trojans head to Denison-Schleswig next week on Tuesday for a junior varsity-varsity match.
* * *
Trojan boys' netters drop set to Glenwood
Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson were double winners, individually at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and at No. 1 doubles, but were unable to pick up any more wins as the Trojans fell 6-3 to Glenwood.
Sturm won 10-5 over Tyler Harger and Johnson 10-8 over Ben Batten at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively. Two other singles matches were close losses: Bryan York 10-8 at No. 2 singles and Nolan Waters 10-5 at No. 5 singles.
Sturm and Johnson teamed to beat Harger and Carter Kirsch 10-8 at No. 1 doubles.