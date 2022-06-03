Several coaches were honored this past spring with Golden Plaque of Distinction awards by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for outstanding coaching careers in their respective sports.
Ballard's Jen Dovre received the tennis award, while North Scott's Dion Ayers earned the honor for soccer. Marty Sullivan of Waukee High School took the distinction for golf.
Rounding out the foursome of honorees was Pleasant Valley's Kenny Wheeler, the Golden Plaque recipient in track.
The IGHSAU Golden Plaque award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.
JEN DOVRE, TENNIS
Dovre has been the head coach at Ballard since 2014 and has built upon the program’s success. Since 2014, the Bombers have recorded an overall dual meet record of 80-23, with three team state appearances and ten individual state qualifiers.
With the help of dedicated assistants, Dovre has fostered a surging interest in tennis as the Ballard program has swelled from 23 players in 2014 to 53 players in 2022, with over 170 female athletes learning tennis in the last nine years. She has been involved in USTA leagues, and youth tennis programs and served a stint on the IGHSAU Tennis Advisory Committee,
Dovre and her husband, Anders, have two daughters, Nelle and Nora.
DION AYERS, SOCCER
Ayers has been the head girls soccer coach at North Scott for 20 seasons, where he’s compiled a record of 239 wins, 132 loses, and 1 tie. He has spent 30 years coaching both boys and girls soccer teams of all ages. Under Ayers’ leadership, the Lancers have compiled 20 consecutive winning seasons, and were state champions in 2014. Ayers has led North Scott to two Mississippi Athletic Conference titles, and has received the District Coach of the Year award three times.
Ayers is currently serving on the IGHSAU’s Soccer Advisory Committee.
MARTY SULLIVAN, GOLF
Sullivan has been teaching physical education and coaching boys’ and girls’ golf and wrestling for 29 years, all at Waukee High School. Over the years, he has been fortunate to coach four state championship teams, four individual champions, one runner-up, and many placers.
In 2012, he had the privilege of watching Waukee break the single-day scoring record with a 298 en route to the Class 4A state championship.
KENNY WHEELER, TRACK
Wheeler has coached at Pleasant Valley since 2008. During his tenure, the Spartans have won 11 of the last 13 Mississippi Athletic Conference and state qualifying meet championships.
Wheeler has guided the Spartans to eight individual and relay school records. Under his guidance, the Spartans have produced 19 individual or relay state champions and nine Drake Relays champions. Pleasant Valley has had three Class 4A runner-up finishes, with one state championship in 2015.
Wheeler has been selected the IATC Class 4A Coach-of-the-Year three times, selected as the All-Iowa Track Coach-of-the Year by the Des Moines Register in 2016, and chosen as the NFHS track and field outdoor coach-of-the year in 2020. In 2015 Wheeler and his wife, Jane were named by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Association as coach-of-the-year.
Wheeler coaches with his wife and Pleasant Valley girls cross country cross country coach, Jane. Their daughters are Maya, Brooklyn and Skye.