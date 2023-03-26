ATLANTIC – It's been a few years since the Atlantic boys' golf team has had representation at the state meet.
There's been individuals qualify, but not since 2017 has there been a state team qualifier come out of Atlantic.
A mix of returning talent and a bevy of promising newcomers could help change that.
"We've got quite a few back," said coach Ed Den Beste. "We've got several back and some good guys to fill in."
Tristan Hayes finished fourth at the Iowa Class 3A section meet a year ago to advance to the district meet but fell a few strokes short of making it to state as a qualifier. Now a sophomore, Hayes will be looking to anchor a lineup that also returns juniors Roth Den Beste and Tate Niklasen (both 49s for nine-hole lows) to the lineup.
Hayes has the best returning nine-hole average of 45.8, with a low of 38.
Some who look to fill the lineup are Trayven Hansen, Chris Keegan, and a core of five freshmen: Hudson McLaren, Sam Brosam, Jake Simeton, Jack Muller and William Schroder.
'Those gentlemen have some opportunities, too," said Den Beste. "It's not always easy as a freshman but we've got some experience in junior tournaments. I look forward to see how they go in a varsity experience."
The difference from last year to this?
"It's really hard to tell so far," said Den Beste, shortly after the first day of practice at the home course, the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. "We've been inside hitting golf course and it's just not the same. I'm not quite sure what's going to be the difference, but I think some experience for some guys will be beneficial.
"One thing I'm working on is competitiveness," said Den Beste. "Working on being competitive with each other in practice, so that when we get into those stressful situations we hit the shot we need to hit."
The Trojans placed third as a team at the sectional meet at Denison, just two strokes from moving on to the district meet. So this year, getting over that hump is a long-range goal.
Carroll Kuemper returns solid experience, while Council Bluffs Lewis Central, in its second year of playing a full spring season, will also be near the top of the Hawkeye Ten. But Den Beste figures his team has what it takes to improve on its fourth-place conference finish.
And then, depending on who the home team is, place in the top two or three of the sectional meet and then advance to state.
The 2023 season opens against Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday, April 4.