Audubon was able to overcome a tough Ar-We-Va squad to pick up a big non-conference victory in four sets Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-19, 25-13, 26-28, 25-20.
Aleah Hermansen’s 10 kills and three ace serves, plus 11 Addie Hocker assists and 11 Kylie Hartl digs were big in the home court victory. Jaci Christensen added nine kills and eight digs for another big night, while Kali Irlmeier had three blocks.
Coach Brandi Gruhn was happy with her team’s performance against the Rockets and finishing a tough game at home.
“We are excited to be starting out the season 2-0 and liked how aggressive we played,” she said. We struggled a bit with missed serves and throughout the first couple sets, and struggled with hitting errors.
We had worked on playing a bit more scrappy prior to this game as we knew Ar-We-Va would be scrappy,” she continued, noting how quick the Rockets were on their feet and ability for great play making. “We struggle to cover this type of game. In the end we were able to put down some big kills and finished the game.”
The Wheelers improved to 2-0 with the win, having downed Coon Rapids-Bayard in five sets in the season opener Thursday, Aug. 26.
Mattie Nielsen had 17 kills and 17 digs, while Hartl had 13 digs and Christensen added nine aces. Irlmeier had four blocks in the win.
The Wheelers will participate in the South Central Calhoun Invitational on Saturday.