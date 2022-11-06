ducks-at-big-hartford-marsh_crop.jpg

Courtesy/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Big Hartford Marsh’s 400-acres of shallow flooded habitat makes it a popular place for migrating ducks and for duck hunters who hunt from small boats or from waders.

 Courtesy/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

CARLISLE – Big Hartford Marsh has been hosting duck hunters from across central and southern Iowa for 40 years because of the ability to pump water onto its 400 acres, even during years of drought.

