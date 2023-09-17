Jarrett Hansen, a junior at Atlantic High School, is a multi-sport athlete who plays football, soccer, and wrestles. He has been playing football since fourth grade in Little League, spanning seven years.
Hansen, who wears the No. 12 jersey, plays defensive back and wide receiver.
He shares his favorite memories which are from his freshman and sophomore homecoming games. He enjoyed the following, dress days, getting pumped for the game, riding the float, and playing in the band.
Jarrett shares his thoughts on the mental state on the field compared to the game. He believes that practice is about pushing hard, and having fun which is the key to having a fun and successful practice. Though he might’ve not played in the homecoming game due to a concussion he can’t wait to get out on the field and play one of his favorite sports.
Jarrett said his philosophy is to never give up, even if it means pushing until you can’t push anymore. This season, he has 84 receiving yards and 13 tackles. He also shares a Bible verse that he lives by, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”