ATLANTIC – It was great to get the proverbial monkey off the back of Atlantic’s football team.
Rallying from a touchdown down midway through the second quarter, Atlantic went on to score 30 unanswered points – four straight touchdowns and a safety – to erase a 7-6 deficit and eventually upend Shenandoah Friday, Sept. 11, at the Trojan Bowl.
It was the game where Atlantic scored their first points of the year, with Jackson McLaren hauling in an 11-yard touchdown catch and returning an interception 65 yards for the team’s first two scores of the year. A pair of receptions by Garrett McLaren for touchdowns and a 2-yard touchdown run by Dante Hedrington was the offensive output, while Colton Becker’s safety accounted for extra defensive icing on the cake.
No Gatorade bath after the game, but there were several performances that coach Joe Brummer might have considered worthy.
“The guys up front. They don’t get a lot of love, and most of the time you notice them only if there’s a penalty ... and all that stuff,” said Brummer. “But they played well up front. We watched some film and we were finishing blocks, going through the whistle and burying guys. We did a really good job.”
Hedrington had been slated to get playing time this season, and has really stepped up in the past couple of weeks in the absence of Ayden Brown. A sophomore, Hedrington had a 102-yard rushing effort on 25 carries and the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Fullback Tanner O’Brien also did a great job blocking for teammates, while quarterback Caden Andersen’s five completions for 134 yards and three touchdowns were also key. It was those standout performances by the backfield – Hedrington, O’Brien and Andersen – that really stood out for Brummer.
“Our guys in the backfield ... looked really good and had a good offensive game,” he said.
The win over Shenandoah was also a huge confidence booster, but think what a win over Ballard would do as non-district play concludes this week for Class 3A teams.
The Bombers are 1-2, but don’t be deceived by the record. Like the Trojans, they played a tough first two-week schedule, falling to ADM (a team the Trojans will play in their district opener next week) and Bondurant-Farrar, the No. 6 team in this week’s Iowa Class 4A poll.
Ballard, a team right on the Class 3A/4A enrollment line, is coming off a 26-0 victory over Boone. In that game, Bomber quarterback Ashton Herman was 13-for-22 for 198 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added 100 yards (including a 73-yard touchdown run) in the win. Hermann has 654 total yards – 454 passing, 200 rushing – and seven touchdowns for the year.
Feature back Gabe Christensen had 66 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run against Boone, part of a season that’s seen him roll up 266 yards on the ground plus another 31 receiving.
The top two receivers are Jayden Cattell and Jacob Ihle, who combined for 154 yards receiving and had a touchdown each against the Toreadors.
“They’re a really good team, and you definitely can’t count your chickens before they hatch there,” said Brummer. “They’re big and physical and can fly around and hit you.”
While the team offensive statistics show a balance show a fairly balanced picture – roughly 55-45 run-to-pass – Brummer said he’s expecting a run-heavy game from the Bombers. The statistics aren’t eye-popping, but the men who put them up are efficient.
“They’re going to try to be physical up front and set the tone early,” he said. “They’re going to be fast and physical and definitely try to run the ball.”
He also pointed out a offensive line that has a 6’6” 270-pound defensive end in Kale Krogh, plus a 6’3” 340-pound lineman in Brayden Doddema. Krogh has 9.5 tackles on the year, a big help for leaders Jayden Swain (22.5 tackles, including two for loss) and Blake Fleischmann (20 tackles, including four for loss).
Brummer said the Bombers use a 3-4 scheme and like to blitz, plugging the holes up front with the big men up front in order to free up the linebackers. They also twist-stunt, which for the Trojans will mean good communication and knowing their assignments will be a must, the coach said.
Cleaning up penalties will also be a key, as will touching up some things that didn’t quite go perfectly for the Trojans.
“We missed some blocks and had some false starts ... some things everyone needs to work on,” said Brummer. “But overall (against Shenandoah) it was a successful game and everyone did well.”
Game time is 7 p.m. at Ballard High School’s new football field in Huxley.
This is the final non-district game of the season. The Trojans will enter Class 3A District 6 play Sept. 24, opening up on the road against ADM.