Iowa Western Community College dominated the 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Junior College Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Championships, April 23-24 at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds near Cedar Falls.
Iowa Western Shotgun Sports took home first place team in each discipline, while Iowa Central Community College took second in each competition. The Hawkeye Redtails Sports Shooting Team finished third in all three disciplines.
Top individual honors in American Singles Trap went to Carson Feeney, of Iowa Central Community College, and Allison Jensen, of Iowa Central Community College.
Top individual honors in skeet went to Shane Manyik, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, and Reegan Filip, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports, and in sporting clays to Devan Myers, of the Hawkeye Redtail Sports Shooting, and Meagan Werth, of Iowa Western Shotgun Sports.
Nearly 140 athletes from 10 Iowa community colleges braved the cold and wind to participate. The final results for both events are below.