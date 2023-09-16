The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Sept. 14, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water clarity has improved. Black Crappie — Fair: Slow troll open water areas; keep your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers report catching bluegill with nightcrawlers around tree piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity will improve as water temperatures drop. Black Crappie — Slow: Anglers report catching black crappie around the tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Bluegill — Fair: Try nightcrawlers under a bobber along cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Lake level is currently about 6 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try jigs fished along rock piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.
West Lake, Clarke County, two miles west of Osceola: Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.
Water temperature is in the low to mid-70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.