ATLANTIC – With a lineup of several newcomers, including several eighth graders, starting in Monday’s season opener against Lenox, Atlantic head softball coach Terry Hinzman wasn’t sure what to expect.
His team did just fine.
A seven-run second inning did most of the damage as the Trojans rolled to a 10-run lead, overcame some mistakes and eventually ground out a 13-3 win over the Tigers.
“We started that first inning off really well, getting the ball into play and also defensively,” said Hinzman, who had six new starters in the lineup.
Senior Malena Woodward got the starter’s call on the mound, and as the ace pitcher for the Trojans came through with a three-hitter. Hinzman credited her off-speed and change-up pitches to keep the Tigers, also young and inexperienced, off balance.
“We got a lot of contributions up and down the lineup, which is nice to see,” added the Trojan coach, whose team used five hits and a walk to record seven runs in the second inning.
Ava Rush went 3-for-3 at the plate and was hit by a pitch to score four runs on the night, the last of the runs ending the game in the fifth inning.
The Trojans (1-0) return home Wednesday night to face Missouri Valley.